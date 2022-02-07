JEE Main 2022: Crack JEE Mains in just 2 Months & Strategies to Score 150+

All four sessions of JEE mains 2022, will be scheduled in between April and May 2022.

In entirety only two months are left, we won't be repeating the obvious fact that yes, it is possible to crack JEE in 2 months. Because if you had any doubts about this fact, you wouldn't be here in the first place.

So, the real question is how to crack JEE? 90 percent of students score their best score in their first attempt. So, you have what we call beginners luck on your side. But before you reach your best potential you need to kill all the distractions first. Disown every social media platform, games or stream service that is keeping you hooked and has been eating your time.

Reignite your fire of dreams, visualize you in your dream college, be confident and gear up for a tough but a rewarding ride.

Strategies to Score 150+ and Crack JEE Main 2022:

Master the basics

First step is that you need to complete the theory part and stop wandering from one book to another. Referring too many sources will only confuse you. Start with the NCERT, read it line by line and complete all easy kill chapters to gain confidence.

For Chemistry,you should be able to score 80% in the JEE main chemistry section by reading NCERT alone. Block chemistry, Environmental chemistry, chemistry in everyday life, Biomolecules and polymer are some easy kill chapters in NCERT.

For Mathematics, you should cover the topics with More weightage like Vector and 3D geometry, Coordinate geometry, Integration and Sequence and the series as they cover approx. 15 questions in JEE. Doing the exemplary book in math will build your confidence for tougher questions.

Now for Physics, reading Modern and Nuclear physics, Current electricity and capacitance, Calorimetry, Elasticity, Fluid mechanics and surface tension, Kinetic theory of gases, thermal expansion and Thermodynamics is must but not from NCERT. Employ other acclaimed books for physics like Oswaal and video lectures to gain a clear and deep understanding.You must make sure that you build a strong base of log and calculus also.

Master with technique

Doing hard work in making short notes and practicing numerical is a must but due to limited amount of time, smart work becomes the key to crack JEE in 2 months. Following techniques will help you simplify the tough concept and remember the concepts better.

Mind maps for Mathematics

Use mind mapping to understand tough derivations. This technique involves taking a topic and branching out other interconnected topics.

Block diagrams for Physics

This is a technique where principal functions are represented through blocks and lines. It will help you understand the concept with greater clarity.

Flow charts for chemistry

Flow charts can be used to represent workflow, process or step by step representation of sequences which is the solution to organic and inorganic reactions.

Previous year questions

Mock test and Sample Paper

Attending mock tests after a good 2 weeks of preparation will help in managing time in the exam and improves speed and accuracy. You can follow various test series like the NTA test series.

Time table

When the time is less, use it the most. A study plan organizes all the topics that have to be covered in 2 months. Use a digital calendar to assign a topic based on the number of hours required.

Do self-study for at least 6 hours a day.

Divide your day into three halves equally to the three subjects

Assign one complicated topic and one easy topic.

Gradually correct your sleeping schedule. Start waking in the morning and going to bed before midnight.

Focus more on chemistry and alternatively juggle physics and chemistry

Solve a minimum of 50 MCQs for each subject daily

Impossible odds set the stage for amazing miracles.

-Jentezen Franklin

In such a fast-paced preparation schedule you might sometimes feel overwhelmed by the subject or think that you won't be able to complete the whole syllabus. At those moments of self-doubt and anxiety, be calm and stick to your study plan. As no feeling is final and this too shall pass. Remember to be optimistic, and you'll crack the exam!

Good Luck!

