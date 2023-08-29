Jehangir Hospital Empowers Women: Revolutionises PCOS and Fertility Care

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most prevalent health issues in women these days. In India, a plethora of myths, taboos and a lack of awareness create an environment where PCOS lacks adequate treatment and could potentially result in significant complications.

As outlined in the report from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), PCOS takes the forefront as the predominant female endocrine disorder and serves as a leading cause of infertility. Its prevalence spans from 6% to 26% globally and within India, the range falls between 3.7% to 22.5%. In order to effectively address the challenges posed by PCOS and menstrual health, the Indian government actively lends support to initiatives aimed at raising awareness and education throughout the country.

PCOS

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is characterised by multiple small cysts in the ovaries causing hormonal disruptions during reproductive years. Symptoms like irregular cycles, excessive hair growth, acne and elevated androgen levels are commonly noted. Genetics, neuroendocrine problems, sedentary lifestyle, diet and obesity contribute. This hormonal imbalance disrupts ovulation with immature follicles and elevated testosterone potentially leading to fertility challenges that require medical attention.

PCOS can be managed with some lifestyle changes including regular exercises such as walking, swimming, sit-ups, push-ups, leg squats or weight lifting. These activities can aid in weight loss, reduce testosterone levels in the body and improve insulin resistance. Dietary changes such as incorporating fiber, anti-inflammatory foods and whole grains can also help alleviate PCOS symptoms. However, these measures may not provide a complete treatment or cure for the disease.

Dr Mahek Mukhi an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, practising at Jehangir Hospital elaborates, “PCOS is a common health concern seen in women worldwide. It can lead to a variety of health challenges. Prompt diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan can help manage the symptoms effectively.”

To help you manage your PCOS and menstrual issues, Jehangir Hospital provides you with the best specialists and facilities. The department offers appropriate medical and surgical management to treat your symptoms.

Jehangir Hospital’s Mother and Child Centre treats and diagnoses fertility issues in women of any age, whether they are in the early, late or post-reproductive stage. With skilled professionals, patients’ care is tailored to match the medical diagnosis and requires complex laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries for fertility concerns. In addition to these services, Jehangir Hospital performs a series of other fertility-restoring surgeries including IVF, Myomectomy or Hysterectomy for Multiple Fibroids of the Uterus, Surgery for Severe Endometriosis, including Cyst Excision, Adhesiolysis and Hysterectomy, Sling Surgeries or Vaginal Hysterectomy for Prolapse Uterus, all of which enhance the likelihood of successful pregnancy for patients.

With its excellent infrastructure and the best team of specialists and nurses, Jehangir Hospital provides top-notch treatment for gynecological problems. Serving as a dedicated healthcare hub for women, Jehangir Hospital’s Mother and Child Centre extends a comprehensive array of services catering to the complete reproductive age spectrum. These encompass proactive healthcare measures, treatments and therapeutic interventions designed for managing PCOS.

Jehangir Hospital provides advanced laparoscopic procedures aimed at efficiently managing concerns such as the extraction of ovarian cysts—a primary contributor to delayed pregnancy and infertility. Another remarkable offering is the advanced IVF center at Jehangir Hospital, designed to combat PCOS and cater to the fertility challenges experienced by women grappling with this condition.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor