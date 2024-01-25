Jio, Airtel Likely To Raise Mobile Tariffs by 20% Post Lok Sabha Elections, Says Jefferies

In a strategic twist that could impact millions of mobile users, Indian telecom giants Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal are planning a substantial 20% surge in mobile bills after the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As the last two tariff hikes in the prepaid segment occurred in Q3 FY20 and Q3 FY22, industry analysts, including those at Jefferies, now speculate that the much-anticipated tariff hike may happen in Q2 FY25.

The decision to potentially wait until after the Lok Sabha elections suggests a calculated move to navigate the sensitive political climate and avoid potential backlash from consumers. Mukesh Ambani, the visionary behind Jio, and Sunil Mittal, the founder of Bharti Airtel Enterprises, showed considerable influence over the highly competitive Indian telecom sector.

Their decision to delay tariff hikes until after the elections reflects a strategic approach, considering the post-election period as a more stable environment for businesses to make pricing adjustments without causing upheaval. The potential 20% surge in mobile bills could respond to various factors, including the ever-increasing need for infrastructure investment to support growing data demands, the pursuit of technological advancements, and the overall sustainability of the telecom industry. This adjustment in pricing may not only impact the cost structure for telecom services but also shape the future landscape of telecommunications in the country.

The post-Lok Sabha election period in 2024 could usher in a new era for the Indian telecom sector, marked by adjustments in pricing that may reshape the industry's dynamics. As the industry awaits the outcome of this strategic move, the looming prospect of a 20% surge in mobile bills underscores the delicate balance between the business interests of telecom giants and the financial considerations of millions of mobile users across the country.