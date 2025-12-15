Jio announces "Happy New Year 2026" recharge plans with unlimited 5G and OTT benefits

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Reliance Jio has rolled out its "Happy New Year 2026" recharge offers, introducing a mix of annual, monthly, and flexi plans that bundle unlimited 5G data, OTT subscriptions, and premium AI services for users across segments.

According to a release, the Hero Annual Recharge priced at Rs 3,599 comes with a validity of 365 days and offers unlimited 5G data with 2.5 GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.

As part of a special New Year offer, Jio is also providing a free 18-month Google Gemini Pro Plan, valued at Rs 35,100, bundled with this recharge.

For users preferring shorter validity, Jio has introduced the Super Celebration Monthly Plan at Rs 500. Valid for 28 days, the plan includes unlimited 5G, 2 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also bundles OTT subscriptions worth Rs 500 per month, including platforms such as YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kancha Lanka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi.

This plan also carries the 18-month Google Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs 35,100 as a limited-period New Year benefit.

In addition, Jio has rolled out a Flexi Pack priced at Rs 103, offering 5 GB data with a 28-day validity. Under this pack, users can choose one entertainment bundle of their choice.

Options include a Hindi Pack with JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Sony LIV; an International Pack with JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate Play, and Discovery+; or a Regional Pack featuring JioHotstar, Sun NXT, Kancha Lanka, and Hoichoi.

