Jio is India's fastest, widest, most consistent network: OpenSignal Report

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Jio has once again emerged as a top performer, dominating three key areas network speed, coverage, and consistency, reaffirming Jio's leadership in India's telecom industry.

According to the latest India Mobile Network Experience Report by OpenSignal (October 2024), Jio excelled in faster download speed experience, boasting an impressive 89.5 Mbps. This far outpaces its competitors, with Airtel trailing behind at 44.2 Mbps, followed by Vi at 16.9 Mbps.

Notably, Jio's speed is more than double Airtel's, making it the clear choice for users who need blazing-fast mobile internet for streaming, gaming, and other data-intensive activities.

Jio's reach extends far beyond speed. It continues to have the widest coverage across India, ensuring that its services are accessible in even the most remote regions. With an extensive infrastructure network, Jio's mobile internet and voice services are available to more users than any other operator in the country. This advantage has been critical in connecting millions of Indians, particularly in rural areas.

In addition to speed and coverage, Jio is also recognized as the most consistent network in India with a score of 66.5 per cent. Whether users are accessing data services or making voice calls, Jio delivers an uninterrupted, reliable experience. This consistency is crucial in ensuring a high-quality experience for everything from work meetings to video streaming on the go.

Jio's dominance in speed, coverage, and consistency solidifies its position as the leader in India's telecommunications market. As mobile data usage continues to grow, Jio is well-equipped to meet the demands of its users, providing fast, reliable, and widespread services that connect the entire nation.

Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights into consumers' connectivity experiences and choice of carrier.

