JK Tyre Conferred with 'Mahatma Award' for CSR Excellence and Social Impact

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 10: JK Tyre & Industries, India's leading tyre manufacturer, has been awarded the prestigious Mahatma Award 2024 under the 'CSR Excellence and Social Impact' category at the ceremony held in New Delhi on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birthday. The award was presented by Dr Kiran Bedi, former LG, Puducherry, to Anil K Makkar, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, JK Organisation & Manufacturing Director, JK Tyre recognizing the company's dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact on society through its comprehensive CSR programs.

Through its dedicated efforts toward sustainable development and community building the company has made a significant impact on people's lives. As part of its CSR initiatives, JK Tyre runs various programs focused on education, healthcare, environment, and water conservation. These initiatives include scholarships, the adoption of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), adult literacy programs, skill development initiatives, support for self-help groups, reproductive and child healthcare among others.

Commenting on this meaningful achievement, Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries, said, "At JK Tyre, our CSR initiatives stem from a strong commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and creating meaningful, lasting change where it is most needed. We take great pride in the fact that our social efforts have significantly improved the quality of life for many, contributing to the prosperity of the communities we serve. This recognition from the Mahatma Awards Team reaffirms our dedication to sustainable practices and social welfare. I sincerely thank the organizers for acknowledging our efforts and reinforcing our belief that we are on the right track toward creating positive, long-term impact."

The Mahatma Award, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and spirit, honours organizations committed to creating positive social impact on the society. Instituted by the Mahatma Foundation in collaboration with the Aditya Birla Group and Liveweek Group, the award continues to honour the most accomplished sustainable, responsible, social efforts and initiatives within the private, public, and development sectors.

