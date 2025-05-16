JK Tyre rolls out India's first passenger car tyre with ISCC plus certified sustainable material

New Delhi [India], May 16 : JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., the pioneers of innovation in tyre industry have commenced production of its 'UX Royale Green' passenger car tyres using ISCC Plus certified sustainable raw materials at its Chennai Tyre Plantmarking yet another first in the Indian tyre industry.

The certification, granted under the globally recognised International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC plus) framework, validates the use of traceable and responsibly sourced renewable and recycled raw materials, further reinforcing the company's dedication to environmental responsibility and circular manufacturing practices.

Developed in August 2023, India's first passenger car radial tyre made with 80% sustainable, recycled, and renewable materials was put to rigorous evaluation and testing.

The UX Royale Green is the result of over a decade of dedicated research by JK Tyre's Global Tech Centre.

The company's R&D team has been focused on developing alternative solutions to replace conventional petroleum-based materials with sustainable options.

On this occasion, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., said, "This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to driving responsible mobilityanchored in green technology, circular economy principles, and the delivery of world-class, low-impact products. At the same time, innovation, quality and safety continue to be foundational to our operations."

While sustainability remains a primary focus, excellence and reliability continue to be core pillars of JK Tyre's processes and practices.

The company was the first tyre manufacturer in the world to receive ISO 9001 certification across its entire operations in 1995, a testament to its commitment to best-in-class manufacturing standards and customer satisfaction. Every tyre innovation, including the UX Royale Green, reflects this legacy of quality and performance.

The ISCC Plus certification for raw material ensures end-to-end traceability of sustainable materials across the value chain.

In JK Tyre's UX Royale Green, certified raw materials include bio-attributed polymers, renewable oils, recycled rubber powder, recovered carbonaceous black, recycled polyester, and steel wire, all sourced under circular practices.

