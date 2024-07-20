Join the Excitement: Grand International SpeedCubing Tournament 2024 bought to you by Cube Federation of India and Mindgamez to Brings Together Top Speed Cubers from India and Across the Globe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 20 : The Cube Federation of India (CFI), in collaboration with Mindgamez, is excited to announce the Seventeenth International Online Speedcubing competition, GIST 2024 on 23rd – 24th November 2024.

Event Details:

Indian Rounds:

Date: 24th November 2024, Sunday

Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM IST

USA Rounds:

Date: 23rd November 2024, Saturday

Time: 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Online, Via Zoom App

– Website: https://cfi.in.net

– Event Website : https://gist.cfi.in.net/ –

What's App: +91 9969597304, https://wa.me/+919969597304

– Step by Step Video: https://youtu.be/D2TKYIExfmg?feature=shared

GIST 2024 promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, speed, and strategy as participants vie for the title of the fastest speedcuber.



The event will feature multiple categories and challenges, ensuring a comprehensive test of each competitor's abilities.



From solving the classic 3×3 cube to tackling more complex puzzles like Square1 and One Handed Solve, the tournament will push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of speedcubing.

“We are excited to host the Grand International SpeedCubing Tournament 2024 and bring together the global cubing community,” said Sharjeel Mahvy, Director and Co-Founder of Cube Federation of India. “For the Very First time in India, CFI is pleased to announce One Handed Excellence Awards,

This event is a testament to the growing popularity and competitive spirit of speed cubing.



We look forward to witnessing some incredible performances and celebrating the achievements of speed cubers from all over the world.”

Participants and spectators alike can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with intense competition and camaraderie. The tournament will not only highlight the incredible skills of the competitors but also foster a sense of community and shared passion among speedcubing enthusiasts. Whether you are a seasoned speedcuber or a newcomer to the sport, GIST 2024 offers something for everyone.

Key Highlights:

1. Competition Overview:

Over 300 participants

50+ breakout rooms

1000+ cube solves

150+ medals to be won

100+ trophies to be awarded

QR Code Verifiable Softcopy of Certificates to all participants.

2. Age Categories:

8 years and below

8 – 13 years

13 – 18 years

18 years and above

Parents Category

Mentors Category

3. Awards and Categories:

Top 5 Awards

https://cfi.in.net/top_5_awards

Big Cube Awards

https://cfi.in.net/big_cube_awards

– Excellence Award

https://cfi.in.net/big_cube_awards – Excellence Award https://cfi.in.net/excellence_awards

– One Handed Excellence Award

– One Handed Excellence Award https://cfi.in.net/cfi/oh_excellence_awards

Feedback from Contestants:

It was an amazing experience as a first time Participant in CFI

Excellent, the moderator guided very well, simple and clear communication made it easy for my child to follow the instructions and complete the solves.

It was amazing to see how smartly and calmly the competition was conducted and moderated by such young Moderators

Platform for Mentors:

Hundreds of mentors worldwide recommend CFI competitions for their students to showcase their talents.

If you’re a mentor and want your students to compete on our platform, please contact us via WhatsApp at +919969597304 https://wa.me/+919969597304



The Cube Federation of India and Mind Gamez are committed to ensuring that GIST 2024 is a memorable and enjoyable event for all involved.

Extensive preparations are being made to provide a seamless and well-organized experience, with state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of organisers and Moderators on hand to assist participants.

“We believe that GIST 2024 will set a new standard for speedcubing competitions,” said Sharjeel Mahvy,. “Our goal is to create an event that not only challenges the competitors but also inspires and excites everyone who attends. We are confident that this tournament will leave a lasting impression and contribute to the continued growth and popularity of speedcubing in India.”

As per the IT Head, Deepak Panchal, “The website is beautifully crafted and extremely well balanced. Specifically I love how it seamlessly integrates Practice Competition, it helps the contestants in getting prepared for the competition. It's a fantastic example of how a community-driven platform should be.”



Words for our Sponsor:



According to Sharjeel Mahvy, Director and Co-Founder of Cube Federation of India

“Mindgamez have been sponsoring our Competition since the very first competition.

If you want to learn to solve the cubes in a very professional manner, Mindgamez is the place to learn”

https://www.mindgamez.in

Media Contact:

For further information,

please visit our

Website:

https://cfi.in.net/

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFX39i6hENxGdAuxd3Z

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/cficubing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cficubingYou Tube: https://youtube.com/@cubefederationofindia2460

Whatsapp: +91 9969597304 – https://wa.me/+919969597304

Register for our Upcoming Competition : https://gist.cfi.in.net/

Step by Step Video to Register: https://youtu.be/D2TKYIExfmg?feature=shared

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor