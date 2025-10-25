Joju George Celebrates Birthday with the First Look of "Varavu"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 25: On his birthday, Joju George unveiled the first look poster of Varavu, directed by Shaji Kailas. The film combines the strength of the Malabar region with intense action-thriller elements, featuring Joju George in the lead role. Several stars, including Suresh Gopi, extended birthday wishes and shared the poster on their social media handles.

The poster shows Joju intensely staring through a shattered jeep windshield, signalling that Varavu will be a high-octane experience. Released with the tagline "Game of Survival", the first look encapsulates the essence of the film. Set against the backdrop of the Malabar region, Varavu revolves around the life struggles of a character named Polly, also known as Polachan. The first look hints at the signature "Joju magic" audiences can expect.

Joining Joju in the action sequences is Malayalam's action queen, Vani Vishwanath, adding extra strength to the film's thrilling moments. Shaji Kailas' direction combined with Joju's powerful performance promises a unique cinematic experience. This marks the first collaboration between Joju George and Shaji Kailas.

Varavu is produced under the banner of Olga Productions, with Reji Prothasis and Nicey Reji as producers and Jomy Joseph as co-producer.

The film, categorized as an action-survival thriller, features spectacular stunts choreographed by South India's top stunt masters, including Anup Arivu, Stunt Silva, Kai Kingston, Jacky Johnson, Phoenix Prabhu, and Kanal Kannan.

Joju George is also preparing for upcoming projects, including films with Joshi Sir and Bhadra Sir. Announcements regarding his Tamil film and Bollywood debut are expected later this year.

Another highlight of Varavu is the return of popular Malayalam actress Sukanya. The film also features Murali Gopi, Arjun Ashokan, Babu Raj, Vinci Aloysius, Saniya Iyyappan, Ashwin Kumar, Abhimanyu Shammi Tilakan, Biju Pappan, Bobby Kuryan, Azeez Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Deepak Parambol, Kottayam Ramesh, Balaji Sharma, Chali Pala, and Radhika Radhakrishnan in key roles.

The screenplay is written by A.K. Sajan, known for his successful films Chinthamani Kolacase, Red Chillies, and Drona. Cinematography is handled by S. Saravanan, editing by Shameer Mohammed, art direction by Sabu Ram, makeup by Saji Kattakada, and costume design by Sameer Sanish. The film's production team includes Chief Associate Director Syamantak Pradeep, Production Managers Shivan Poojappura and Anil Anshad, Production Executive Prathapan Kalliyoor, and Production Controller Vinod Mangalath. PR is managed by Manju Gopinath, with stills by Hari Thirumala and digital marketing by Obscura Entertainment offline publicity Bringforth.

Filming is taking place across Munnar, Marayur, Theni, and Kottayam, and the shoot is expected to be completed in 70 days.

