JoulesHealths' latest launch - An energy drink for health-conscious youth who want to achieve it all

New Delhi [India], October 31: JoulesHealth is a brand established by Siddharth Mishra to transform the food and beverage industry. He wanted to create a holistic solution for the generation struggling between quality health products and affordable alternatives. Thus, the brand endorses a wide range of pocket-friendly wellness products and good health - the foundation for a vibrant life. The brand's objective is to inspire a profound shift in how individuals perceive and prioritize their health. Their mindful approach to fulfilling youth's nutritional needs with medically acclaimed ingredients helps the brand spearhead its way into a highly competitive market.

JoulesHealth recently launched its New Age energy drink - ENRGY. Their new product campaign captures the high spirit of the youth and embodies their core focus of elevating wellness through nourishment.

Products and Key USPs

JoulesHealth has given easy access to quality health and wellness products. Their products' affordability and natural ingredients make them a perfect choice for every occasion. Their exciting World Cup Combos and Happy Combos are a few of the many bestsellers, making them a perfectly guilt-free snacking solution.

Their key USPs are -

Gourmet Nutrition;

Responsible Sourcing;

Functional Variety;

Innovative Pairings;

Special Ingredients & Sources;

Unique Processes or Techniques;

Social and Environmental Commitment.

Moreover, JoulesHealth is committed to reducing its carbon footprint through eco-friendly packaging and responsible production practices. Their full range of products includes energy drinks, their revolutionary "Shark Tank season 1" NOCD (no carbs drink), green tea, and chips.

ENRGY drink and the latest campaign

JoulesHealth's latest campaign for their new age drink "ENRGY" radiates jest and enthusiasm today's youth personifies. The campaign slogan "Juggadu power ka switch on Karo" demonstrates the youngsters' fast-paced lives and ability to think independently. While this generation chases its dream of achieving everything at once, the brand pledges to provide them with an affordable and healthier energy drink solution. People want a quick and easy energy source to push themselves beyond limits. Joules Health launched the "ENRGY" drink, keeping the highly demanding corporate and entrepreneurial life which can take a toll on health.

This new-age energy drink with health benefits and zero sugar is pocket-friendly and undoubtedly delicious. It contains taurine, an amino acid medically proven to have health benefits. They are currently available in five lip-smacking unique flavours - Citrus Twist, Red Rush, Peachylicious, Black Bolt, and Bubblegum.

The official tagline of ENERGY - 'Your Fuel to Rule', is precisely accurate.

Siddharth Mishra is the visionary founder of acclaimed health food and beverage Start-up "JoulesHealth". His robust educational foundation and keen interest in nutrition and wellness led him to create this brand. His educational journey laid the groundwork for his unwavering commitment to creating nourishing products that optimize health and vitality.

He invested two decades to gain extensive knowledge about the health and wellness industry. His business acumen helped him build products to solve this and the coming generations' health and nutritional needs. His NOCD (no carbs drink) was honoured as 'the product of the year" by an eminent industry association. It was even featured on the "Shark Tank Season 1" and highlighted their contribution to bridging the gap between nutrition and convenience.

Siddharth's mission is to empower individuals with nutritious choices that seamlessly integrate into their lives, fostering a holistic approach to health.

