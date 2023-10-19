Juspay HyperCheckout: Give your customers an enhanced payment experience & boost your conversion

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 19: Meet Juspay HyperCheckout, a one-stop solution for all your payment needs. HyperCheckout is a fully managed native and adaptive payments page which can seamlessly blend with any app across any platform. Simply put, it is a platform which allows merchants to customize their payments page according to their brand and customer needs. Juspay Hypercheckout intends to solve the two most important payment management problems for online businesses - A confusing payment experience for users, and an exponentially complex system to integrate and manage for merchants.

Know more about Juspay HyperCheckout

Payments related pain points

Before going in depth about Juspay HyperCheckout, let's understand what are the payment management pain points for online businesses - Payments is a complex system with over 100+ payment processors to integrate and manage, updates that are tightly coupled with app releases making changes extremely slow and expensive. The growing diversity of payment methods make payment experiences confusing for customers, leading to decreased conversion rates.

Payments powered by Juspay HyperCheckout

Juspay HyperCheckout is a one-stop solution for the payments related pain points for online businesses. Let's break down HyperCheckout's offerings into 4 pillars -

1. Configurability & Cross-Platform capacity

HyperCheckout offers no-code design configurations which can blend seamlessly with a merchant's app/website's branding guidelines. Merchants can change the layout and theme of the payments page to blend seamlessly with their app. This will be a 100% native experience for the end user. Merchants can also change the payment methods displayed on the payments page to optimize success rate and decrease processing cost.

HyperCheckout is a cross-platform solution which can work on Android/iOS/Web, with a unified integration architecture. Merchants can manage payments across multiple platforms, logos, line of businesses using HyperCheckout without multiple integrations.

2. Dynamism

In order to reduce the iterations and number of app releases required to manage payment experience and payment integrations, Juspay HyperCheckout delivers the configuration changes as over-the-air updates. This significantly reduces the number of app releases required from a payments standpoint.

3. Superior payment experience

* Quick Pay - Quick Pay enables users to complete their payment faster by laying out the frequently used payment option on top of the payments page for easier checkouts.

* Native OTP - Juspay Hypercheckout powers a Native OTP user journey which reduces customer's efforts by auto detecting & submitting the OTP for smoother checkouts.

* 1-click card checkout - Frictionless checkout for tokenised cards, with a CVV-less flow

* Auto-Retry - Recover failed payments with a dynamic & configurable retry engine

4. Performance Visibility and Insights

HyperCheckout's analytics dashboard provides in-depth analysis for the merchants in order to help them understand the payment success rates, dropout rate, payment session duration, dropout reasons and many more metrics across a wide range of dimensions.

HyperCheckout harnesses the power of Juspay's core capabilities to offer a bundled product to India's fastest growing businesses . It is powered by an enterprise-grade routing engine, a no-code suite to build and manage native checkout flows, industry-first advanced checkout flows (QuickPay, CVV less Card Transactions), 2FA solutions (Juspay SAFE), Auto OTP reading & submitting, and Payouts. Merchants can integrate HyperCheckout in just a day and transform their payment systems.

