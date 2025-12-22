Justice Rajesh Bindal Addresses Constitution Day Finale at Galgotias University

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22: The School of Law, Galgotias University, marked the culmination of its month-long Constitution Day Celebration and Human Rights Week with a concluding ceremony held on 19 December 2025 at the Vivekananda Auditorium, in the presence of Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Guest.

The programme began with an overview of the celebrations presented by Dr. Priyam, followed by welcome remarks from Prof. (Dr.) Aditya Tomer, Dean, School of Law, who emphasized the Constitution as a living document. Sh. Suneel Galgotia, Hon'ble Chancellor, highlighted the intrinsic link between constitutional values and human rights.

In his keynote address, Justice Rajesh Bindal spoke on contemporary legal education, experiential learning, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. He traced the evolution and judicial protection of human rights through constitutional provisions and landmark judgments, underscoring the importance of balancing fundamental rights with duties. He also highlighted the growing accessibility of legal resources through digital platforms while advising caution in their use.

An interactive session with students followed, during which Justice Bindal emphasized hard work, discipline, and integrity as essential for success in the legal profession.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Through initiatives like Constitution Day and Human Rights Week, Galgotias University strives to instil constitutional values and social responsibility among students, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the justice delivery system."

The ceremony also featured reports on the week-long activities, distribution of certificates to winners of national competitions, the release of a book on Comparative Law, and the launch of the School of Law magazine 'Legal Bugle'. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Mansi.

