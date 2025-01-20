Kaushalya Logistics Limited Expands Footprint With Adani Cement Under CCFA Model

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, is pleased to announce the commencement of a new business under the CCFA model for Adani Cement.

In line with its commitment to expanding operations, the company is pleased to announce the commencement of a new business under the CCFA model with ACC and Ambuja Cement (Adani Group). The first depot under this model has been established in Sarai for ACC (Adani Group), marking the beginning of a larger rollout plan. Kaushalya Logistics is focused on a significant expansion under this model, with an anticipated overall volume of up to 3 lakh MT of cement per month. Additionally, multiple depots under the CCFA model are expected to become operational with Adani within this month, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth and scalability.

This strategic expansion will significantly enhance the company's logistics capabilities, optimizing supply chain operations & warehousing capabilities, ensuring faster, more reliable deliveries for clients, and incorporating all safety measures.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "The commencement of our new business under the CCFA model with ACC and Ambuja Cement is a significant development that will drive the company forward. The establishment of the first depot in Sarai is just the beginning and adding more Depots in near future. We continue to focus on reliability, compliance and ensuring that our services meet the highest standards while contributing to the growth of the Cement industry. This new vertical will significantly add to the bottom line of the company in times to come"

