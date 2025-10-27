Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited Announces H1 FY26 Results: Revenue Up 119 Percent YoY, PAT Up 84 Percent

Kota(Rajasthan) [India], October 27:Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited (“KCEIL” or “the Company”), one of the leading EPC solutions providers in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26).

The Company reported strong growth across key performance metrics, driven by solid project execution, efficient cost management, and expanding operations across new regions and voltage segments.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights (Consolidated H1 FY26 vs Standalone H1 FY25)

• Total Revenue: ₹ 8,402 lakhs, up 119% YoY

• EBITDA: ₹ 1,610 lakhs, up 90% YoY

• EBITDA Margin: 19%

• Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹ 918 lakhs, up 84% YoY

• PAT Margin: 11%

• Basic & Diluted EPS: ₹ 7.61 per share

Operational Highlights

• Strong execution of turnkey EPC projects across Rajasthan and other states.

• Improved working capital cycle supported by timely project completion and billing efficiency.

• Continued focus on diversification into higher voltage substations and transmission line projects.

• Strengthened financial position post QIP issuance of 12.64 lakh equity shares in April 2025, fully utilized for working capital and expansion objectives.

Management Commentary

Mr. Lokendra Jain, Managing Director, commented:

“We are pleased to report yet another period of robust performance in H1 FY26. Our revenue more than doubled year-on-year, underscoring our strong execution capabilities and growing presence in the power infrastructure segment. The focus on operational efficiency and selective project bidding continues to yield results, reflected in healthy margins and profitability. With our upcoming in-house manufacturing facility expected to commence operations in FY26, we are well-positioned to deliver integrated EPC solutions and enhance our value proposition.”

