Key Projects added at Paradip Port to enhance infrastructure and services

New Delhi [India], July 29 : The Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 13 crore during his visit to Paradip Port Authority (PPA) in Odisha on Monday.

He inaugurated the Trauma and Burn Care (TBC) Centre in the newly constructed Annex building of Paradip Port Hospital. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated that constructed at a cost of Rs 2.90 crore, this centre will provide curative and rehabilitative services for trauma and burn victims in and around Paradip.

The Secretary also laid the foundation stone for the Water Treatment Plant of PPA. The project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore, will receive raw water through the Taldanda Canal and will have the capacity to filter 16 million litres of water per day.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the plant is expected to be completed by December 2024, enhancing the water infrastructure of Paradip Port and supplying quality drinking water to the citizens of Port Township.

The Secretary also reviewed the functioning of the PPA and interacted with Heads of Departments and Deputy Heads of Departments. He also inspected and reviewed port operations, planning, and expansion at the Mechanized Coal Handling Plant, Twin Wagon Tipplers at JSWPTPL, and KICT silos. He suggested system improvement measures to increase productivity.

The Secretary suggested several measures aimed at improving the overall performance of the port operations. These recommendations are expected to enhance capacity and streamline workflow, contributing to Paradip Port's long-term growth and success.

It is to be noted that the Paradip Port in Odisha is the highest cargo-handling major port in the country. In the financial year 2023-24, PPA became the highest cargo handling port by handling 145.38 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo throughput. The goal under Vision 2047 is to increase the port handling capacity to 10,000 MTPA (million metric tons per annum). The contours of the plan will soon be spelt out. There will be avenues for private participation that are being worked upon.

All ports are preparing a master plan in order to become mega ports by 2047. Improving port infrastructure and facilities, reducing turnaround time, and increasing handling capacity will be the bedrock of the 2047 target.

The latest goal is well above the targets set under the ongoing Sagarmala programme that aims at boosting port capacity by 800 MMTPA to an overall 3,500 MMTPA by 2035. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated that as a part of the Sagarmala programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation during 2015-2035.

The Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 has a goal to develop global standard ports in India. The MIV 2030 estimates investments to the tune of Rs 1-1.25 lakh crore for capacity augmentation and infrastructure development at Indian ports.

