Kingston Kicks off Its Built on Commitment Campaign: A Journey into Infinite Possibilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the launch of the “Built on Commitment” Campaign in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This initiative highlights Kingston's unwavering focus on Performance, Quality, Reliability and Service, reinforcing its dedication to customers, partners, and communities. At its core is the “Commitment Squad”, embodying Kingston's values and empowering users to create, game, and innovate with confidence. Kingston is also rolling out exclusive promotions across all markets, bringing added value to customers.

The “Commitment Squad” represents Kingston's four commitments, bringing the company's legacy to life and unlocking infinite possibilities for users. Whether creating, gaming, or pushing boundaries in the digital world, the “Commitment Squad” makes sure users have the best tools to succeed.

Kingston Commitment Squad – Read the Infinite You

Performance: The Squad's fearless trailblazer, always pushing the limits. Just like her, Kingston is all about speed and power, delivering high-performance solutions designed to handle even the most demanding tasks. Whether gaming at max settings, editing 4K videos, or leveraging AI tools, Kingston is committed to powering systems for peak performance, helping users achieve more. With Kingston, speed pioneers can break barriers, take on new challenges, and stay ahead without missing a beat.

Quality: The Squad's perfectionist, precise and detail oriented. Her unwavering pursuit of excellence reflects Kingston's dedication to crafting top-tier products with precision and care. Designed for creators who demand nothing but the best, Kingston's solutions guarantee seamless workflows, allowing users to focus on bringing their creative visions to life.

Reliability: She is the Squad's captain, the steady and dependable leader that everyone can depend on. Like the captain, Kingston is committed to fostering reliability, with products that undergo 100% testing to ensure zero downtime and consistent performance. Whether tackling critical business tasks or enjoying uninterrupted gaming, Kingston's solutions provide the rock-solid support users need.

Service: The heart of the Squad, warm, approachable, and always ready to help. Just as Kingston's customer service is dedicated to providing fast, proactive support, making sure users are never alone in your digital journey. Because great technology comes with great care, Kingston is always there, like a trusted friend you can count on whenever you need assistance.

“Commitment is more than a word at Kingston, it defines who we are and drives everything we do, from innovation to customer experience,” said Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region. “With the launch of the ‘Built on Commitment' campaign and the introduction of the ‘Commitment Squad,' we are reinforcing our core values and empowering users to push boundaries and unlock new possibilities.”

Kingston is rolling out a 360-degree campaign across APAC, spotlighting the “Commitment Squad.” Stay tuned to the Kingston Facebook page for upcoming promotions and social media activities as the “Built on Commitment” campaign unfolds across the region. Watch the exclusive, action-packed campaign video here.

For more information visit kingston.com.

