KLEF Deemed to Be University Secures 100 Percent Placement for 2024-2025 Batch

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6: The Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF), Deemed to be University, has once again demonstrated its leadership in higher education with exceptional placement outcomes for the academic year 2024-2025. Upholding its legacy of academic excellence and industry alignment, KLEF proudly announced 100% placement offers for all registered and eligible graduating students.

A total of 425 companies participated in the placement drive, offering over 6,100 job opportunities. This includes over 4,700 national placements, 43 international placements, and 31 international internship offers. Among 3,500 plus eligible students, the highest package reached an impressive Rs. 75 lakh per annum, with several students receiving pre-placement offers up to Rs. 58 lakh. KLEF's track record of several consecutive years of 100% placements for registered and eligible students showcases its constant focus on skill development, industry collaboration, and holistic education.

At KLH Hyderabad, all 520 registered students from Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AIDS) departments received 680 placement offers, achieving complete placement. Additionally, it facilitated over 550 summer internships and 175 practice school internships, reinforcing its emphasis on experiential learning.

Top recruiters included Barclays, Bosch, Cisco, Sansyu, Hitachi, Oracle, Bonify Germany, Juspay, JP Morgan, Siemens, ServiceNow, ThoughtWorks, Jocata, RealPage, and mass recruiters such as Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, TCS, Capgemini, and AT&T. Notably, early recruitment for the 2026 batch has already begun, with participation from global brands like OnePlus, Siemens, Azentio, Spectral Insights, and UTS.

Students attributed their success to KL University's real-world learning model, expert-led workshops, boot camps, hackathons, and placement-focused training. Manas Narra, a B.Tech CSE student who secured a Rs. 21 LPA package at Juspay, remarked, "My College gave me more than just an educationit gave me direction. The support during mock interviews and participation in real-time projects built my confidence." G Jaya Sree from CSE placed at Toyota, shared, "From workshops to placement training, the learning never stopped at the classroom door." P. Rama Kowshik, who secured a Rs. 19 LPA role at Oppo India R&D Center, added, "KL nurtures innovation and critical thinking. I owe my success to the relentless support of mentors and faculty."

Parents also commended on the University's dedication. The parent of Poorna Sobhita noted, "This University created an environment that brought out the best in my daughter." Another parent added, "Seeing my son placed in a top company with a dream package is truly rewarding."

KLEF always emphasizes upskilling students through industry-recognized certifications and domain-specific training. This includes trainings in Pega UiPath, Automation Anywhere, and Celonis, with a focus on Full-stack Development, Data Structures & Algorithms, AI & ML, Cloud Technologies, Cybersecurity, and DevOps. These are further reinforced through mock interviews, coding contests, expert sessions, and project-based learning.

Commenting on this milestone, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KLEF Deemed to be University, stated, "Achieving such stellar placement reflects our commitment to providing quality education, practical skills, and confidence to our students. We are proud of our graduates and grateful to our industry partners for their continued trust."

Dr. NBV Prasad, Dean Placements, KL Deemed to be University added, "This year's highlight-our student securing a Rs. 75 lakh packagespeaks volumes about our focus on global exposure, certifications, and all-round development." Principal of KLH, emphasized, "Our students are not only academically strong but also industry-ready. Their success is the result of a nurturing environment that values innovation and professionalism."

KLEF continues to raise the bar in higher education by empowering students with global exposure, industry-relevant skills, and a future-ready mindset.

