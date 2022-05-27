KN Agri Resources Limited registers significant growth in EBITDA, PBT and PAT

KN Agri Resources Limited - a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning across industries like Soybean Processing, Edible Oil Refining, Wheat Milling, Lecithin, Ethanol and Wind Power Generation - has reported its financial performance for the full year ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of the results for the full year are summarized below -

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Total income up by 45 per cent over the previous year, driven by massive increase in demand and prices of Agri products.

- A 59 per cent growth in EBITDA - which stands at INR 696.60 Mn

- A sharp increment of 81 per cent in PBT which stands at INR 636.99 Mn

- A 83 per cent increase in PAT at INR 471.90 Mn

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Vijay Shrishrimal, Chairman and Managing Director, KN Group

"The results this year demonstrate our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and providing superior results to our partners, shareholders, and investors. Over the previous year, our overall income grew by 45 per cent. This year, agribusiness has been a real game-changer in the Indian market. With the right support from our partners and stakeholders, we look forward for a successful year ahead."

