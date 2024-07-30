Kumar Birla discusses business opportunities in Bengal with Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, July 30 The Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister, while it was a courtesy meeting, Kumar Birla discussed business opportunities and investment in Bengal with CM Banerjee.

“They are having ongoing and in pipeline projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in different sectors like cement and paints manufacturing. They are also planning to open a world-class educational institute in the city besides other plans for fresh investment. We discussed all these and I assured him of our support," the statement read.

The meeting came at a time when the opposition parties are often accusing the state government of forming 'anti-industry' land and SEZ policies which are deterring big-ticket investments in Bengal.

The opposition parties claim that the annual Bengal Global Business Summit is merely a showcase event that does not fructifying into actual investments.

They also claim that the state government’s policy of “no state government intervention in procuring land for industry” is the biggest deterrent for the investors to invest in Bengal which has a fragmented land-holding nature.

However, the Chief Minister has rubbished the allegations, claiming that there is no dearth of land for industry in Bengal since the state government has a ready land bank for the purpose.

She also claims that the days of strikes and lockouts in Bengal which were regular features in the previous Left Front regime are over now.

