Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra reviews various aspects of EPFO

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Labour Secretary and Chairperson of Executive Committee, Central Board, Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Sumita Dawra, presided over the 109th Meeting of the Executive Committee this week in the national capital.

It was the first meeting of the Executive Committee after the reconstitution of the Committee in September 2024.

The Executive Committee is a statutory committee under the EPF Act, 1952, with the mandate of rendering assistance to the Central Board, EPF in the discharge of its functions.

Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement that several significant matters were before the committee for deliberations, recommendations, and approvals.

The Audited Annual Accounts of EPFO for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23 were placed before the Committee for consideration of a recommendation to the Board, thus ensuring that the backlog of annual accounts was cleared. The Committee gave directions that the audited accounts for the year 2023-24 should be prepared and presented on time.

In another significant decision, the Executive Committee also considered the draft New Compassionate Appointment Policy, 2024, to bring relief to the dependents and wards of many employees of EPFO, who had unfortunately died before superannuation, many of which had occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

It was further decided that the occasion of the 72nd Foundation Day of EPFO on November 15, 2024 will be used as an opportunity to push the reform agenda ahead through the employees of EPFO who work at different levels across the country.

The Executive Committee decided to meet monthly for the next few months to regularly monitor and review the reform agenda, including the modernization project and other important initiatives that are underway at present.

