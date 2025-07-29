Larsen & Toubro reports strong Q1 performance, Indian MNC shows 30% rise in profit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : The SN Subrahmanyan-led L&T has delivered a strong Q1 FY26 performance, showcasing significant growth across its key financial parameters for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

The Indian multinational conglomerate on Tuesday announced a robust start to fiscal year 2026, posting a Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,617 crore, registering a y-o-y growth of 30 per cent.

This strong performance was complemented by a 16 per cent rise in consolidated revenues, which reached an impressive Rs 63,679 crore, demonstrating the company's solid operational capabilities.

The period also witnessed substantial ordering momentum, as the company secured orders worth Rs 94,453 crore at the Group level, marking a significant 33 per cent growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. International orders played a pivotal role in this achievement, contributing a substantial 52 per cent of the total order inflow, valued at Rs 48,675 crore.

Subrahmanyan, under whose leadership the conglomerate is scaling new heights, said they have performed well across all financial parameters.

"This quarter we have performed well across all financial parameters. At a Group level, we registered once again the highest order inflow for Q1 ever. Besides improved performance on all P&L parameters, the return ratios have also moved higher," he said.

Subrahmanyan said the projects and manufacturing businesses of the Company continues to perform well.

"The record order book of Rs 6 lakh crore+ is a testimony of our proven expertise in the domains of engineering, construction, manufacturing, and project management. This being a terminal year of our Lakshya'26 five-year plan, I am pleased to say that so far, our journey in the last four years has been good and we are on track to achieve/surpass the specified targets across all financial parameters," he said.

"Further, our new-age businesses like Semiconductor, Data Centers, Green Energy and Digital Platforms have been successfully incubated in the current strategic plan and we expect these businesses to contribute meaningfully over the next 5 years. Besides enabling portfolio level diversification, these businesses reinforce our presence in technology driven sectors and to stay future ready," he added.

Segment wise, the Infrastructure Projects segment of the conglomerate, secured orders totalling Rs 41,024 crore, indicating a moderate 2 per cent growth, with international orders notably making up 69 per cent of the segment's total order inflow.

Customer revenues for this segment experienced a positive upward trend, growing by 7 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 28,757 crore.

The Energy Projects segment demonstrated a strong performance with an impressive more than 100 per cent growth in order intake, reaching Rs 31,420 crore. This significant surge was primarily driven by the acquisition of multiple BTG packages within the CarbonLite Solutions business.

The customer revenues for the Energy Projects segment rose robustly by 47 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 12,470 crore.

The Hi-Tech Manufacturing segment saw a 49 per cent decline in orders, primarily attributed to a high base in the Precision Engineering & Systems (PES) business.

In the same segment, the customer revenues showcased remarkable growth with a rise of 75 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,227 crore, attributed to improved execution in both the Heavy Engineering and PES businesses.

The IT & Technology Services segment also demonstrated steady progress, recording customer revenues of Rs 12,619 crore, representing a respectable 10 per cent year-on-year growth

The Financial Services segment observed an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in income from operations, reaching Rs 3,971 crore, primarily boosted by higher retail business disbursements. The total Loan Book as of June 2025 is at Rs 102,314 crore, grew by 5 per cent as compared to last quarter.

The Development Projects Segment reported customer revenues of Rs 1,242 crore, a 6 per cent decline year-on-year, largely influenced by a lower Plant Load Factor at the Nabha thermal power plant.

The "Others" segment, which encompasses Realty, Industrial Valves, Construction Equipment & Mining Machinery, and Rubber Processing Machinery, posted customer revenues of Rs 1,393 crore, a modest one per cent growth. This growth was aided by the increased handover of residential units within the Realty business.

