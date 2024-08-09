Launch of "Networked Bollywood: How Star Power Globalized Hindi Cinema" by Dr. Swapnil Rai Receives Widespread Acclaim

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 9: Cambridge University Press is thrilled to announce the successful launch of "Networked Bollywood: How Star Power Globalized Hindi Cinema," an insightful and compelling book by Dr. Swapnil Rai, Assistant Professor at the Department of Film, Television, and Media, University of Michigan. The event, held on August 7, 2024, at the India International Centre (Annexe), New Delhi, was a heartwarming and intellectually enriching evening that captivated a diverse audience of scholars, journalists, and cinema lovers.

The evening's highlight was a lively and engaging panel discussion featuring:

* Kaveree Bamzai, Independent Journalist and Author of The Three Khans and the Emergence of New India, who praised the book, saying, "Dr. Swapnil Rai has brilliantly illuminated how star power has driven Bollywood's global journey. Her insights are both profound and accessible." She also posed an intriguing question quoting the book about why Bollywood actresses like Nargis could not achieve the same global persona as their male counterparts.

* Aseem Chhabra, Film Journalist and Author of Irrfan Khan: The Man, the Dreamer, the Star, shared, "Dr. Rai's exploration of the magnetic influence of Bollywood stars and their role in the industry's global expansion is unparalleled. This book is essential for anyone passionate about global cinema." He highlighted the significant role of IIFA in promoting Bollywood in the US and discussed the immense popularity of Shahrukh Khan in Germany, as well as Stalin's conversations with Nehru about Raj Kapoor's Awara .

* Vibodh Parthasarathi, Associate Professor at the Centre for Culture, Media and Governance, Jamia Millia Islamia University, added, "Swapnil Rai's book offers a rich and nuanced perspective on the dynamic interplay between Bollywood and global forces. It's an impressive and thought-provoking read." He also elaborated on the book's theme of "star switching," illustrating the shift from a business-centric to an industry-centric approach in Bollywood.

Dr. Swapnil Rai captivated the audience with her eloquent and heartfelt presentation, sharing her deep passion and insights into the intricate connections between Bollywood stars and the global entertainment industry. Her interdisciplinary scholarship, which examines the role of stars in Bollywood's globalization through extensive research and cultural analysis, has been widely praised for its depth and accessibility.

Her work is a critical addition to media studies, offering a unique perspective on how networked cultures intersect with media industries, policy, geopolitics, and audiences, especially in the global south. Dr.Rai,s research has been published in numerous prestigious journals, and she is widely recognized for her contributions to the field

About the Book:

"Networked Bollywood" explores different phases of Hindi cinema history, highlighting key transformations influenced by broader historical changes, such as colonialism, independence, the Cold War, and the liberalization of the Indian economy. Dr.. Rai argues that Bollywood's global reach is a historical continuum, with its globalization origins tracing back through many decades of Hindi cinema.

About Dr. Swapnil Rai:

Dr. Swapnil Rai has established herself as a leading voice in media studies. Her meticulous research and engaging writing style have garnered widespread acclaim. Her work not only deepens our understanding of Bollywood's global presence but also offers a fresh narrative on the role of star power in shaping the industry's future.

Event Highlights:

The event, which began with a warm tea reception at 6:00 PM, was well-attended by notable figures from academia, journalism, and the film industry. The lively discussion and interactive Q&A session that followed Dr. Rai's presentation left the audience feeling inspired and enriched.

About Cambridge University Press:

Cambridge University Press is a leading global publisher, advancing learning, knowledge, and research worldwide. Our rigorous publishing standards, vast academic networks, and commitment to quality have established us as a respected name in the field of academic publishing.

