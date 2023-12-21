Launching Creatara: A New Era in Eco-Friendly Urban Commuting with India's Latest Innovative E-Bike

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 21: Creatara, an innovative electric vehicle (EV) company founded by Vikas Gupta and Ringlarei Pamei from IIT Delhi, has officially launched their vehicle concepts VS4 and VM4, at IIT Delhi's Research & Innovation Park. Marking a significant milestone in the EV segment, Creatara redefines urban travel by combining safety, customisation, and advanced technology.

The Indian electric vehicle market is experiencing rapid growth, with an annual growth rate exceeding 20%. The Economic Survey 2023 projects an impressive 49% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 in India's domestic EV market, predicting 10 million annual sales by 2030. In 2022, the electric scooter and motorcycle market size was USD 893 million and is expected to soar to USD 6,161 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.30%.

Creatara enters this booming market, influenced by rising fuel prices, environmental concerns, and government initiatives like the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, aiming to achieve 30% electrification of India's vehicle fleet by 2030. It's a perfect moment, as the industry's market size was valued at over USD 1.18 billion in 2023, with a projected growth of USD 2.92 billion by 2032.

Addressing safety concerns prevalent in the market, Creatara stands out with features like safe-start technology, which requires a minimum rider weight to start the vehicle, preventing unauthorised or unintentional acceleration. Efficient passive battery pack cooling reduces risk of overheating. Features like these offers peace of mind to the riders.

Creatara's India-centric design is meticulously tailored for the varied Indian landscapes, ensuring compatibility with diverse terrains and usage scenarios. Its state-of-the-art sensors and GPS tracking enhance rider safety and awareness, integrating seamlessly with the riding experience.

The modular vehicle platform of the e-bike is a key aspect of its design. It's adaptable to various use cases, as exemplified by the recent Moto-Cross variant VM4, which is equipped with features like high ground clearance, longer suspension travel, purpose-built panels, etc for hill-friendly navigation and challenging terrains.

Creatara's indigenous designs are built from the ground-up and exemplify the integration of form and function. The e-bike offers customisation options that are unmatched in the industry, allowing levels of customization and enhancement which are first of its kind in the automotive industry. This modularity, coupled with unmatched customisation options, reflects Creatara's commitment to meet the unique preferences of every rider.

In terms of performance, Creatara sets high standards with acceleration capabilities of 0 to 40 km/h in under 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 100 kmph. This defies the common misconception of compromised performance in EVs. Along with a charging time of 4-5 hours and a range of 100 km on a single charge. All these features are held together by their robust proprietary Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) for stability and long-term durability.

Creatara's launch signals a new era in urban transportation, aligning with global standards in design and quality. Its commitment to safety, cutting-edge technology, and user-centric approach empowers individuals to explore their cities sustainably and personally, redefining commutes in a rapidly evolving EV landscape.

For more details about Creatara, please visit creatara.com/

For media inquiries, please contact Iha.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor