Leading Real Estate & Immigration Companies From 15+ Countries To Participate In IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: The 21st edition of International Real Estate Expo & IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave will be held from 9th to 10th May, 2025 at The St. Regis, Mumbai. The premier event is a unique platform for Indian investors to explore international real estate investments and global residency and citizenship-by-investment opportunities.

IREX presents investment opportunities for high net-worth and wealthy individuals who intend to invest in international real estate and premium luxury properties. IREX 2025 Mumbai will host leading international real estate developers and marketing companies and is expected to draw more than 1000 high net-worth individuals and discerning investors. Around 23 companies from all over the world will be offering real estate investment, residency, and citizenship-by-investment opportunities in USA, Canada, UK, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Austria, Germany, Malta, Latvia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, the Caribbean, etc.

Attendees will gain exclusive access to a wide range of premium international properties and immigration programs. With participation from leading real estate developers, legal experts, immigration consultants, and government representatives, the event is designed to help investors make informed decisions on overseas investments and residency/citizenship. The projects and programs showcased at the event will have an investment size starting from INR 2.5 crores onwards.

Vasilis Leivadas, Head of Business Development at LUX&EASY, Greece shared, "We are proud to present our leading approach to the design, construction and management of residential and hospitality properties in Greece. With a variety of luxurious lofts and apartments, we simplify the Greek Golden Visa process. Our team ensures end-to-end support and a seamless experience, from property selection to application submission, making the process smooth and stress-free for non-EU investors. At IREX 2025 in Mumbai, we look forward to connecting with investors seeking high-yield opportunities and looking to secure Greek Golden Visa by investing in properties in Athens from EUR250,000 to EUR800,000 and vacation homes from EUR400,000 onwards."

The main sponsors of the show include LUX&EASY, Greece; CMB Regional Centers, USA; U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; Civitas Capital, USA; EB-5 Capital, USA. Other sponsors include AYS Developers, Dubai; Juwai IQI, UK, UAE, Cyprus, Greece, Indonesia; El Bharat & Alfanar Construction, Greece; Arish Capital Partners, Portugal, Greece; TLG Global, Latvia; MIBS Group, Greece; Rock Immigration, Canada, UAE, Portugal, Australia; Citizen Lane, Malta, Germany, Austria; Orience, Italy, Spain; Gate Greece Properties, Greece; Acron International, Portugal; and many others.

In addition to the exhibition, a Conference will also be organized which will focus on various aspects and opportunities in real estate and immigration by investment. The conference will feature country-specific presentations by real estate developers, immigration experts, and legal professionals from leading international companies. This conference will focus mainly on the global investment opportunities along with the financial and legal implications of investing abroad. A panel on 'Trending Investment Options Across the Globe' will also take place, with experts discussing their respective projects and programs.

Globally, the demand for international real estate investments has been on a strong growth path over the last few years. The key reasons why high net-worth individuals look for international investment include the opportunity to diversify wealth, access to global investment and operations, tax benefits, visa-free travel and high rental returns. Investment by immigration/residency also provides investors and their families with career, educational, and lifestyle opportunities on a global scale.

Lured by multiple benefits, Indian residents are increasingly interested in investing in property outside India and exploring international immigration by investment opportunities. Additionally, many international developers offer easy payment plans with low booking amounts, as interest rates abroad are significantly lower than those in India, making these deals more appealing. In some cases, property prices in certain international markets are proving to be more attractive than those in major Indian cities. This event will allow Indian investors to identify real estate investment opportunities and gain insights to make informed investment decisions.

IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. The year 2025 marks the 10th year of successful series of IREX shows held in Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It is India's leading B2C event that has consistently provided a premier platform to investors for global real estate investments and residency and citizenship options.

For further information please visit: www.irexindia.com

Register to attend IREX 2025, Mumbai via: https://www.irexindia.com/visitor/register/

