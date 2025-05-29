Leading the way: Earthood’s Pioneering Role in Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Resilience

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 29: Earthood, a leading service provider, recently conducted audits of a number of regenerative agriculture projects that are actively providing carbon credits and have received formal registration. In addition to reaffirming Earthood’s dedication to climate resilience, this milestone places the company at the forefront of sustainable agricultural techniques that have a quantifiable impact.

Trusted Global Leader in Verification and ESG Services

Established in 2012, Earthood is a respectable Validation and Verification Body (VVB) that offers a wide range of services in sustainable agriculture solutions, ESG consulting, and carbon offset verification. Earthood has completed more than 3,000 projects in six countries and has accreditations from more than 21 international organizations, including the Global Carbon Council, VERRA, Gold Standard, and the United Nations.

Driving Integrity in Carbon Credits for Regenerative Practices

Earthood has played a key role in confirming carbon credits for projects that utilise techniques such as cover crops, no-till farming, and rotational grazing, as it understands the importance of regenerative agriculture in storing carbon and reestablishing ecosystem health. These methods are important for extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and for enhancing the health of the soil. Earthood’s stringent verification processes guarantee that these carbon credits meet the highest integrity and transparency standards.

Award-Winning Innovation and Digital Transformation

Environmental Finance named Earthood the Best Verification Firm in the voluntary carbon market in 2024 and 2025, demonstrating the company’s dedication to quality and innovation in the voluntary carbon market. The proprietary digital platform Earthlink, created by Earthood to simplify carbon project management, is helping to support this accomplishment. Earthlink gives clients the ability to handle intricate carbon credit workflows with more simplicity and confidence by automating data verification, improving transparency across the validation and verification procedures, and offering real-time project tracking.

A Mission to Support Climate-Smart Agriculture

“As the global community increasingly turns to regenerative agriculture in the form of a solution for climate resilience, our role in verifying the associated carbon credits becomes ever more critical,” said a representative of Earthood. “We are committed to supporting sustainable farming practices that not only mitigate climate change but also promote biodiversity and food security.”

Verification as a Tool for Agricultural Communities

Earthood’s regenerative agriculture efforts also help to empower smallholder and local farmers. These communities can access global carbon markets and receive cash rewards for climate-positive initiatives by utilising Earthood to validate carbon credits generated from sustainable practices. In addition to promoting environmentally friendly practices, this boosts rural economies. To ensure that people and the world prosper in a low-carbon, climate-resilient future, these inclusive methods are crucial as climate threats intensify.

Expanding Worldwide Presence

Earthood is in a strong position to grow internationally by offering crucial services that connect participation in the carbon market with sustainable agricultural methods, especially with its recent foray into Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, Earthood has been chosen to participate in Saudi Aramco’s Incubator Program, which will help the company launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is a significant new development. With the help of this strategic initiative, Earthood will be able to provide carbon project validation and verification services in the area, demonstrating its dedication to the creation of global climate solutions.

