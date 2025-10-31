Lenskart IPO Day 1: Rs 7,278 Crore Issue Fully Subscribed on First Day; Check GMP and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of India's eyewear retailer, Lenskart Solutions Ltd, was fulling subscribed on the first day of bidding on Friday, October 31, showing strong interest from investors. As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) data till 4 pm the issue was received bids 1.09 times with employee reserve 1.03 times, retail individual investors subscribed 1.23 times, non institutional investors subscribed 0.34 times, while qualified institutional investors subscribed 1.42 times. 7,278-crore IPO received bids for 10.58 crore shares against 9.97 crore shares.

Lenskart IPO Details

The IPO of eyewear retailer was launched on Friday, October 31, 2025 and will end on November 4, 2025. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 382–402 per share with a lot size of 37 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 14,134. The tentative allotment date of will be on November 6, 2025m while the tentative of listing of shares on NSE and BSE is on November 10.

The public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors. Promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, along with investors including SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP, will offload shares.

Lenskart IPO GMP

The shares of Lenskart IPO in the grey market premium is trending at Rs 83 at around 3.58 pm on Friday, according to Investorgain. The estimated listing of Lenskart Solutions IPO at Rs 485 which is 20.65% above the price band of Rs 402.

Ahead of the issue Lenskart allotted Rs 8.13 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 402 apiece, rising Rs 3,268 crore. The company plans to use the amount for setting up new company owned, the company operated stores, payments towards lease and licence agreements, investments in technology, cloud infrastructure, and brand marketing