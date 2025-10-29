Lenskart IPO GMP Goes Down Ahead of Opening Date; Check Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions will be available for subscription from Friday, October 31, 2025, till November 4, 2025. The price band of Rs 7,278-crore IPO is set between Rs 382-Rs 402. The investors will get a lot size of 37 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 14,134. The shares allotment date is on November 6 and the tentative listing date is November 10, 2025.

Lenskart IPO GMP

The shares of the Lenskart Solutions IPO is trading at Rs 70 at 12.36 pm in the grey market premium (GMP) on Wednesday. The shares of Lenskart Solutions are estimated to be listed at Rs 472. The shares of the eyewear retailer are expected to be listed at 17.41%.

Also Read | Orkla India IPO Day 1: Check GMP, Subscription and Other Key Details.

However, the GMP price of Lenskart shares has come down drastically ahead of its IPO opening. The GMP price was trading at Rs 108 in the unlisted market on October 27. From October 28, the price of the company went down to Rs 73, which estimating listing to Rs 475 from Rs 510 earlier.

According to market observers, the grey market premium or GMP has slightly fallen to 16.5% on Wednesday, compared with over 18% on Tuesday and nearly 27% on Monday.