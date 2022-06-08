LetspassCA Academy celebrates producing 700+ CAs in its 10 years of successful journey

LetspassCA Academy, a one-of-its-kind CA coaching institution, has successfully touched the milestone of producing 700+ Chartered Accountants (CAs).

Such impressive figures testify to the popularity of the Chennai-based CA coaching institution among aspiring CA candidates of the region.

However, it is notable that the academy has never spent money on advertising.

Instead, it has always relied on its unmatchable services and word of mouth for organic and steep growth. While there are many corporate players in the coaching space, LetspassCA Academy promises guaranteed results within the budget of an Indian middle-class family.

India's booming industries require competent and well-trained CAs to handle and manage their transactions and accounts. However, it was still 2010 when there was no organized CA coaching institution in Tamil Nadu to guide and lead CA aspirants towards success. And when in 2012, corporates jumped into the CA coaching market, the coaching fees remained out of the reach of the most Indian middle-class families. Identifying this gap in the market, Mrs. Banumathi laid the foundation of LetspassCA Academy in 2012 with her son CA AKS Krishnan.

Since its inception, the institution has been focused on imparting the highest-quality CA guidance to help students clear the CA exam. offers coaching for all subjects in CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final. The institution ensures the retention of the quality by keeping the batches small. Every year, 2 limited batches of 80 students in CA Foundation, 75 in CA Inter, and 50 in CA Final get admission to the institution.

Banumathi, the brain behind Letspass CA Academy, monitors every student closely and ensures that they get the required attention. In fact, 60-65 per cent of students from the CA Foundation course pass the CA examination. The passing percentage for other courses are 60-65 per cent for CA Inter Group 1, 50-55 per cent for CA Inter Group 2, 35 per cent for CA Inter Both Groups, and 65-70 per cent for CA Final.

Sharing her insights on the importance of a good CA coaching institution, Banumathi says, "Being one of the toughest exams to clear, CA students require proper guidance in this journey to become a CA, apart from self-study. At LetspassCA Academy, students get to learn from and under the supervision of successful CA professionals, ensuring their success. Moreover, we treat our closely-knit student community as our family and make sure that they get the opportunity to study all subjects under one roof under a compatible study environment."

"We take classes in Tamil + basic English so that students do not feel left out during the lessons, understand the concepts properly, and overcome the language barrier," CA AKS Krishnan adds.

Starting with only CA AKS Krishnan, the LetspassCA Academy team today comprises of highly-qualified CAs like CA Venkata Subramaniam, CA Sai Prashanth, CA S Keerthana, CA Ramesh Kumar, and CA Dinesh Jain. Till 2020, Letspass CA Academy was an offline-only CA study center. However, because of the global pandemic, the institution has introduced online classes where students study on zoom calls and clear their doubts live from the teachers. It also publishes comprehensive books covering the entire syllabus prescribed by ICAI. It has a dedicated placement cell to help Inter students get placed in Audit firms for articleship.

LetspassCA Academy is now aspiring to continue its indomitable success of 10 years in the coming years. To learn from the best, one can even contact them on 9940512888 or subscribe to their channel for all the latest updates.

