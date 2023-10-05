Life in the Fast Lane: The All-New BMW M 1000 R Launched in India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5: The all-new BMW M 1000 R supersport M Roadster was launched in India today. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), this motorcycle can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India authorised dealerships from today onwards. The deliveries for the same will begin in January 2024.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW M 1000 R is the second M model from BMW Motorrad. This powerful superbike pushes you to the limit with its dynamic roadster characteristics and stunning performance. Its heritage stems from M racing developers and the racetrack. It is a motorcycle built for those who are driven by passion and maximum performance, ready to dominate the road."

The motorcycle is available in two variants at an ex-showroom price* as follows -

The all-new BMW M 1000 R - Rs 33,00,000

The all-new BMW M 1000 R Competition - Rs 38,00,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is available in exclusive paint finishes, Light White non-metallic / M Motorsport on the all-new BMW M 1000 R and Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme included in the M Competition package.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW M 1000 R.

The dynamic design language of the all-new BMW M 1000 R signals pure performance and sportiness. The proportions are ultra-compact, slim, slender and extremely aggressive. The roadster looks outstanding from the front with its new M Winglets. The M Winglets produce significantly more aerodynamic downforce - both when riding upright and when leaning in corners. The M Carbon wheels stand out thanks to a new clear lacquer coat that brings out the high-quality, deep black shimmering carbon fibre structure even more intensively. The brake ducts are integrated into the new front mudguards, which have been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers.

The M Competition Package offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetic rider alike. In addition to the Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme, the M Competition package includes M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is powered by the water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for maximum riding pleasure. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The new M R sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 280 km/h.

The BMW ShiftCam technology offers increase in torque and pulling power in low and medium speed range with simultaneous gain in peak power. Other indispensable components are titanium valves, new spring assembly on the exhaust side, narrower and lighter cam followers and optimised camshafts. The intake system features shorter intake funnels for optimised charge exchange at high engine speeds.

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is equipped with an instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo, new display of the rev counter and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, adaptive turning light, electronic cruise control and heated grips are also available.

Riding modes "Rain", "Road", "Dynamic", "Race" and "Race Pro1-3" as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with 6-axis sensor box provide the all-new BMW M 1000 R an ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use. These enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider's own skill level and riding style. Another feature that comes with the 'Pro Modes' is Launch Control and pit-lane limiter for perfect race starts and precise speed in the pit lane.

New tapes in M design on the rims emphasise this high-grade, high-tech look as well as the racing claim of M R. The short number plate holder and the ergonomically designed M Endurance seat are also new features. The number plate holder and the indicator and number plate lights form one unit and the functions of the brake and tail lights are integrated into the side indicator lights.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories is available for further individualisation of the all-new BMW M 1000 R.

