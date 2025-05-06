Lifelong expands Home Improvement category with the fun, relatable 'Nok Jhok' campaign featuring Archana Puran Singh & Parmeet Sethi

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Lifelong Online, one of India's fastest-growing D2C brands and a leading e-commerce player for consumer goods, has announced the expansion of its Home Improvement range. To mark the occasion, the brand has rolled out a heartwarmingly humorous digital campaign titled "Nok Jhok", headlined by the iconic real-life couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi.

The campaign's endearing teaser film captures the timeless quirks of Indian households where decisions about buying a cloth drying stand or a bathroom organiser are not driven by logic alone, but by chai-time debates, passive-aggressive silences, and those unmistakable moments of "Tu Tu Main Main." Through their natural chemistry and playful banter, Archana and Parmeet have turned their everyday "Greh Kalesh" into laugh-out-loud moments - the perfect blend of love, drama, and everyday Indian home debates. Bringing to life the everyday realities of Indian couples makes the campaign not just entertaining but deeply relatable.

Watch the teaser here: https://youtu.be/DEyM3kQxZ4Q

"At Lifelong, we don't just build productswe decode emotions. The idea behind the Lifelong Home category was born from the lived experiences of Indian families. We didn't just consult industry expertswe observed Indian couples, their homes, and the many 'nok jhoks' that happen over home-related decisions," said Shivalika Bhasin, Brand Partnerships Manager at Lifelong Online. "With the 'Nok Jhok' campaign, we're celebrating the beautiful chaos of Indian homes and offering smart, design-forward solutions that make everyday living easier, neater, and a little more joyful."

The new range in Lifelong Home Improvement Category features a thoughtfully designed range of functional-yet-stylish products that bring utility, comfort, and aesthetics to every corner of the home. From home safes, 2-in-1 ladders, and designer plant stands to multi-level cloth drying racks and bathroom organisers, each product in the collection addresses a real need with an eye on space-saving, convenience, and design innovation.

Shivalika further added that "India's home improvement sector is booming, driven by a growing middle class, the rise of DIY culture, and increasing consumer aspiration toward better living environments. With more Indians investing in well-organised and beautifully functional homesespecially in urban and semi-urban areasLifelong sees a massive opportunity to serve this demand with quality products at accessible price points."

Deval Nigam, Business Head, Home Improvement & Personal Care Products, Lifelong Online, added, "This range is about simplifying everyday chores without compromising aesthetics. We've curated products that deliver both function and form, aligned with the evolving needs of today's Indian consumers. We are already 4+ rated on Amazon for most of the products, and that's a reflection of the trust and satisfaction our customers have placed in the brand."

With Nok Jhok, Lifelong is not just launching a new category, but a new conversationone that reflects the heart of Indian homes: real, imperfect, loving, and a little dramatic. The campaign will roll out across digital platforms including Instagram, YouTube, and OTT placements, with short episodic content aimed at engaging young couples, families, and homemakers alike.

So whether you're team "function" or team "aesthetics", Lifelong invites you to laugh, relate, and maybe even shop a littlebecause in every Indian household, a little nok jhok is inevitable. Why not make it fun?

About Lifelong Online

Lifelong Online is one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed keeping the modern Indian consumer's lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to Smartwatches. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete e-commerce flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touch points, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfillment at multiple locations across India. Lifelong Online was founded by Atul Raheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

