Lockheed Martin holds 10th edition of India Suppliers Conference in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 : Following Lockheed Martin's teaming agreement with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to establish a C-130J MRO facility in India and expansion of C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft acquisition, Lockheed Martin held its 10th edition of India Suppliers Conference held in Bengaluru.

The conference was inaugurated by Priyank Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Karnataka, who spoke about how Karnataka has always championed "local for global" thereby driving self-reliance through manufacturing.

At the event, Rossell India Limited was recognized as an Outstanding Supplier by the Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) Global Supply Chain Organization for on-time support and customer-first focus to support countless engineering changes due to design modifications critical to the success of the MH-60R program.

The Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) Global Supply Chain Organization recognized another Indian manufacturer, Veer-O-Metals, for demonstrating an outstanding customer-focused approach through their exceptional responsiveness and eagerly working to understand requirements significantly contributing to the success of the MH-60R program.

Earlier this month, US aviation giant Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited partnered to expand upon the companies' business relationship through the C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter.

This agreement provides a framework for collaboration on future potential business opportunities to include: Establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support the Indian Air Force's (IAF) existing fleet of 12 C-130Js as well as other global Super Hercules fleets; expanding C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India to produce aircraft for the IAF's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have a long-standing partnership through the Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd., (TLMAL) joint venture.

Established in 2010, TLMAL exemplifies the government of India's "Make in India" objectives and has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies included on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in the United States. To date, TLMAL has manufactured more than 220 C-130J empennages.

