L&T bags over Rs 7,000 cr order from MMRDA for underground road tunnel project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : The heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won a mega order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The order, to the tune of over Rs 7,000 crore, envisages the design and construction of an underground road tunnel project between Orange Gate, Eastern Free Way to Marine Drive Coastal Road at Mumbai.

“The major scope of work for the project comprises of design & construction of twin road tunnels, using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), connecting these tunnels to the existing elevated Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate near its southern terminal through transition ramps and to the Marine drive at Mumbai,” L&T said in a release on Friday.

The alignment of the tunnel will run primarily under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Mumbai and is to be completed within 54 months.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. Having eight decades of experience, it operates in over 50 countries.

The company’s shares were trading 0.8 per cent higher at Rs 3,033 at the time of writing this report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor