L&T Technology Services extends relationship with PTC to offer digital manufacturing solutions for aerospace and defense sector

BusinessWire India

Paris [France], June 22: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced an extension of its relationship with PTC to engineer future ready solutions for the aerospace, defense and transportation sectors. The parties will leverage PTC's Windchill® product lifecycle management and product data management (PLM/PDM) application to cater to players in Aerospace & Defense segments and support them with a digital thread from the design to the manufacturing stages.

Windchill® will help drive easy integration with existing architectures of the potential customers and provide a solid foundation for a product-driven digital thread. The product suite is being designed to predict aero engine and components failure, and provide engineering analytics, where LTTS will bring in the domain expertise and RUL prediction models and will leverage PTC tools/platforms to deliver a comprehensive solution for customers. This in turn will enable organizations to increase efficiencies in the automation of aerospace MRO operations. It will also help in optimizing field repairs and aftermarket support through AR/VR integrated with digital manuals (IETM) and workflow implemented through PTC ThingWorx platform.

LTTS has a global relationship with PTC to provide next generation Smart Digital Solutions & Services to shared enterprise customers worldwide. The parties have an LTTS-PTC Center of Excellence (CoE) showcasing Smart Digital Solution experiences leveraging PTC products including the ThingWorx IoT platform. With the extension to the aerospace, defense, and transportation sectors, LTTS and PTC will enable digital transformation of data from design to manufacturing stage enabling services support to airlines though PLM/PDM application. In addition to furthering the product innovation journey, LTTS will be able to offer more possibilities across the client value chain.

Alind Saxena, President, Sales and Whole Time Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "We are delighted to expand our existing alliance with PTC for the benefit of the global aerospace industry and demonstrate the power of Industry 4.0 on the manufacturing shop floor. Our joint solutions will enable leadership in Industrial IoT, Data Engineering and the entire product and service life cycle management, enabling global aerospace and defense companies to improve quality, throughput, and design while achieving greater efficiencies in manufacturing operations."

"We are excited that LTTS has chosen PTC as a key partner for delivering engineering and PLM managed services. With the extension to the aerospace and defense verticals, we and LTTS will further extend our capabilities to unlock new and improved business values across multiple industry verticals. This will further help to leverage each other's resources, technology, market presence and engineering know-how, serving the aviation sector in EU as well as the rest of the world," said Stuart Heavyside, Chief Partner Officer, PTC.

L&T Technology Services and PTC will also be hosting an exclusive networking evening at this year's International Paris Air Show where experts from across the industry will gather to discuss the latest technological innovations in the aeronautics domain.

Join us to learn more about "Engineering Sustainable Future of Digital Aviation" on Thursday June 22nd, 2023.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor