L&T Technology Services Reports Strong Revenue, Deal Wins and Margin Performance in Q2FY24

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights for Q2FY24 include:

* Revenue at Rs. 23,865 million; growth of 5% YoY and 4% QoQ

* USD Revenue at $288.1 million; growth of 2% YoY and 3.2% QoQ in constant currency

* EBIT margin at 17.1%

* Net profit at Rs. 3,154 million; growth of 5% YoY

* Interim Dividend of Rs. 17 per share; Record date October 27, 2023

During the quarter, LTTS won a total of seven USD 10 million plus TCV deals across all industry segments including six deals of USD 15 million each.

"We had a strong performance with revenue growing by 3.2% sequentially in constant currency and operating margin sustaining at 17% plus levels even as we absorbed wage hikes for our employees. Deal momentum was strong with the highlight being a USD 10 million plus deal win leveraging SWC capabilities in North America. This win has been the result of having a superior end-to-end technology stack for wireless and 5G communications which is becoming a key differentiator for us.

We are investing in software defined vehicles, AI and cybersecurity and will have close to 2,000 employees trained over the next few quarters. Our collaboration with hyperscalers and chip companies is helping us develop AI solutions and services that address needs of industries like Auto, Manufacturing and Medical. We are optimistic that such investments will strengthen our position as the engineering partner of choice for global ER&D companies." said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

Highlights and Recognitions:

* Rated by ISG as leaders in Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions 2023 - Digital Factory/Manufacturing Solutions, North America and Agile Product Development and Design Services

* Positioned as leaders in Everest Group's ACES Automotive Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 - Electric

* Three smart city projects of LTTS received the prestigious RoSPA Gold Health & Safety Awards from The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, UK 2023

* LTTS was named the Winner of the Golden Peacock Award for ESG, 2023

* FICCI awarded LTTS the HR Innovation Award for 2023

* The Indo American Chamber of Commerce felicitated LTTS CEO and MD, Amit Chadha as Corporate Leader of the Year, 2023

Patents

At the end of Q2FY24, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1198, out of which 785 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.

Human Resources

At the end of Q2FY24, LTTS' employee strength stood at 23,880.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor