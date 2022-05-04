Luxury Interior Design Firm, Interia launches end-to-end architectural solutions

Interia, , has recently introduced end-to-end architectural solutions across the pan India customer base. From concept design development, and preparation of construction documents, to construction administration, Interia is doing it all. The brand also provides many additional services, including feasibility studies, architectural programming, and project management.

Having successfully created luxury spaces since 2009, the interior design brand 'Interia' has till now executed 400+ projects in Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR. The organization has already expanded its business to mega-cities such as Gurgaon, South Delhi, Delhi NCR, and North India within 12 years of its operation. With global refinement and an indigenous design sensibility, Interia believes in making visions a reality with a promise of quality and timely delivery of projects.

From developing residential, commercial, and retail to hospitality interior designing spaces since its debut in 2009, Interia is involved in understanding clients' requirements, planning, design development, and construction supervision for all projects to ensure high-end results. With their one-of-a-kind services, such as architectural, custom-built furniture, interior design, and turnkey interior design services, the brand is bringing it all.

Embodied with a team of creative professionals, Interia is equipped with cutting-edge technology to guarantee fast paced work environment, on-time delivery, and cost-effective interior solutions. By carefully examining the client's needs and combining them with 3-D modelling and technology, a bespoke interior designing firm, Interia provides the customers with suitable designs and interiors. Some of the renowned projects of the firm include DLF Magnolias, DLF Camellia, DLF Hamilton Court, DLF Beverly Park 1&2, Sainik Farms, M3M Golf Estate II, DLF Crest, Tata Primanti and a lot more.

Talking about his commendable journey, the founder says, "In the initial days, Interia was only into interior design work, but soon as the brand gained momentum, we decided to have an inhouse facility to fabricate bespoke customized furniture. The factory has now expanded to a 30000 sft unit, fully mechanized and equipped with latest state-of-the-art Italian & German machinery. Hence, with optimum utilization of resources and constructive outlook, Interia has broadened its landscape from furniture to interior design and then further to architectural solutions. We resolve to design and install spacious that stimulate senses, touch emotions, and, of course, address the need they were designed for, all while adding joy to our lives."

To keep designs simple and elegant yet something that resonates with customers' needs, Interia is translating extravagant fantasies into well-designed functional spaces. Moreover, the brand's price policy is tailored to customers' needs and offers affordable services right from the start.

