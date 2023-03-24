M Venkaiah Naidu Blessed Students of Asian Education Group

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/GPRC): Amidst the grandeur of the International Ambedkar Auditorium in New Delhi, a momentous occasion was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm as the Asian Business School, Asian School of Business, and Asian Law College of the esteemed Asian Education Group hosted their 12th Joint Convocation ceremony. The event was graced by the presence of the former Vice President of India, Dr M Venkaiah Naidu, who inspired the gathering of passing out students, faculty members, management, and parents with his uplifting words.

In his address, Dr Naidu emphasized the importance of dedicated efforts, hard work, deep involvement in one's respective work, and love for the nation in making India the greatest country in the world. He also highlighted India's rich culture, diversity, and education as valuable assets that are gaining recognition globally. With his stirring words, Dr. Naidu encouraged the graduating students to contribute to the growing Indian economy and strive to make India a world power.

Dr Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor AAFT University and President Asian Education Group, echoed Dr Naidu's sentiments and reminded the students of the values of Atmrbhar, proposed by the Honorable Prime Minister of India. He emphasized the importance of being ambitious, techno-savvy, self-motivated, having a better attitude, being a nationalist, well-informed, and research-oriented while believing in oneself and having humty as an all-rounder with a result-oriented approach.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah, members of the board, who extended their greetings to the passing out students. The prominent teachers and toppers were presented with awards followed by the presentation of degrees to the students of ABS, ASB, and ALC.

Dr Sandeep Marwah presented the Role of Honor and a memento of Asian Education Group to M Venkaiah Naidu as a token of love and remembrance. The convocation brought the spirit of solidarity and oneness and will remain etched in the memories of all present as a momentous occasion.

