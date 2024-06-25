Magenta Mobility appoints Arnab Saha as Chief of Staff

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Magenta Mobility, an integrated electric mobility solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arnab Saha as its Chief of Staff, to spearhead the company's strategic growth and investments. Arnab joins Magenta with an impressive background and brings over 13 years of diverse experience spanning energy, telecom, and automotive industries. As Magenta charts its course for further growth, Arnab will drive strategy and fundraising for the company and build a top-notch team that is focused on driving long-term growth.

Arnab holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and has held key roles at prominent organizations including Reliance Industries Limited and Sterlite Technologies Limited. His expertise encompasses strategic management, growth initiatives, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, and alliances across India, South East Asia, and Europe. Arnab has consistently delivered impactful strategic initiatives and fostered high-performance teams throughout his career.

At Magenta Mobility, Arnab will play a pivotal role in driving the company's strategic direction, with a strong focus on advancing decarbonization efforts in the transportation sector. His deep commitment to environmental sustainability aligns perfectly with Magenta's mission to lead the electric mobility revolution, particularly in the commercial vehicles segment. Given the significant environmental impact of commercial vehicles, Arnab's leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Magenta's growth trajectory and solidifying its position as a leader in electric mobility solutions.

Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO of Magenta Mobility, expressed his thoughts by stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Arnab Saha to Magenta Mobility as Chief of Staff. Arnab's extensive experience and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our footprint in the electric commercial vehicles market. His proven track record in driving growth and leading transformative initiatives make him an ideal leader to spearhead our strategic efforts and cultivate a high-performance organizational culture. In this role, Arnab will oversee strategic planning, fundraising activities and work closely with the executive team to achieve Magenta's ambitious growth plans and further enhance its market leadership in sustainable transportation solutions."

Arnab Saha, Chief of Staff at Magenta Mobility, said, "I am excited to join Magenta Mobility at this pivotal moment in the company's journey. Magenta's commitment to decarbonization and its innovative approach to electric mobility presents a compelling opportunity towards reducing carbon emissions in India's transportation landscape. As the company continues to accelerate its mission to revolutionize the commercial vehicle industry through sustainable and innovative mobility solutions, I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Magenta to drive long-term growth and deliver value to our stakeholders."

Magenta Mobility is firmly committed to India's decarbonization goals. The company aims to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles by September 2025 as part of its ambitious goal of 'Ab Ki Baar Dus Hazaar' program. To date, Magenta Mobility's fleet of over 2,000 vehicles have traveled 16 million clean kilometers across 17 cities and managed to keep 430 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Magenta Mobility continues to lead the way in safe, smart, and sustainable logistics solutions across the country.

Magenta Mobility is a leading end-to-end integrated E-Mobility solutions provider. The company is committed to the vision of "Decarbonizing Logistics" by providing safe, smart, and sustainable delivery solutions across the country. They are building India's safest and smartest electric mobility ecosystem. Currently, they have a fleet of over 2,000 electric vehicles spread across 17 cities in India, serving clients in the e-commerce, grocery, FMCG, food, and pharmaceuticals industries for their mid and last-mile deliveries. Under the campaign 'Ab Ki Baar Dus Hazaar,' Magenta targets to have 10,000 cargo vehicles operating under its portfolio. Furthermore, they have their own Electric Fleet Management System, making them an excellent partner for businesses looking to achieve practical portability goals in decarbonization.

