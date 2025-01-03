Maharashtra leads in FDI with 95% of annual investment achieved in just 6 months: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Maharashtra has emerged as the frontrunner in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with the state having already received 95 per cent of its annual average FDI inflow in just the first six months of the financial year 2024-25, stated Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

The achievement was announced by Devendra Fadnavis on social media platform X who expressed immense pride in the state's ongoing success in attracting the investments.

According to the figures provided by Chief Minister, Maharashtra outperformed all other states in terms of FDI input, accounting for approximately 31.48% of the nation's total inflow during this time.

Fadnavis shared the latest FDI figures for the second quarter ending in September 2024, revealing that Maharashtra has secured a total of Rs 1,13,236 crore in foreign investment from April to September. This is a significant 94.71 per cent of the total average FDI received by the state over the last four years, which stands at Rs 1,19,556 crore annually.

"Now the figures for the second quarter ending in September of the financial year 2024-25 have come. In just six months, a total of Rs 1,13,236 crore of foreign investment has been made in Maharashtra. If we look at the average of the last 4 years, an annual investment of Rs 1,19,556 crore has come to Maharashtra. This means that 94.71 percent of the investment of the entire year has come in just 6 months," Fadnavis added in the post.

"This means that 94.71 percent of the investment of the entire year has come in just 6 months," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the people of Maharashtra, praising the state's continued leadership in FDI attraction.

He also assured that the state government, led by Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the entire cabinet, will continue to work tirelessly to keep Maharashtra at the forefront of economic development.

Fadnavis emphasized that the remarkable surge in foreign investment is a testament to the confidence that global investors have in Maharashtra's economic policies and business environment.

Here's a breakdown of the FDI inflows in Maharashtra over the last few years:

2020-21: Rs 1,19,734 crore

2021-22: Rs 1,14,964 crore

2022-23: Rs 1,18,422 crore

2023-24: Rs 1,25,101 crore

2024-25 (6 months): Rs 1,13,236 crore

Maharashtra has seen a consistent FDI inflow as revealed in the data released by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The Union Government through DPIIT and other Central Ministries/ Departments, provides an enabling eco-system for the overall industrial development of the country through appropriate policy interventions.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India has emerged as a leading destination for global capital, driven by its investor-friendly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy.

