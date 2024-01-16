Mahindra Susten Achieves 'Water Positive Certification' for 100% Operating Portfolio

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Mahindra Susten, a leading renewable Independent Power Producer ("IPP") with in-house expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC"), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 'Water Positive Verification' certificate for its 100% operating portfolio for the assessment year FY23.

The accreditation, granted by esteemed certification authority TUV India (TUV NORD GROUP), recognizes Susten's commitment towards planet-positive initiatives and water resource conservation. This recognition comes after a thorough audit of all project locations in five states: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. As per TUV India's evaluation, Susten's +1.5 GWp of renewable energy portfolio commands a score of 15 (Positive) on the Water Footprint Index implying that water recharged is 15 times over what was consumed.

Speaking about the achievement, Deepak Thakur, MD & CEO, Mahindra Susten, said, "Mahindra Group aims to be Planet Positive by 2040. Mahindra Susten is making steady progress in steering the Group towards this shared goal. While the solar sector is critical for meeting the world's renewable energy needs, it has traditionally been water-intensive, which goes against sustainability norms. This is primarily attributed to the constant need for cleaning solar modules to minimize soiling loss and mitigate module performance-related impacts. We have taken a major step towards establishing sustainable operations by having a 100% water-positive portfolio."

"Susten's dedication to sustainability, aligned with our core purpose of 're-imagining clean energy, empowering lives,' serves as a guiding principle in the development of our renewable energy projects. We will actively contribute to a more sustainable and water-positive future. We shall always remain committed to our mission of setting benchmarks for responsible corporate practices and fostering a Planet Positive future," he added.

The "Water Positive Verification" certificate signifies Susten's holistic approach to environmental stewardship and the preservation of this vital resource. While the solar sector is critical for meeting the world's renewable energy needs, it has traditionally been water-intensive, which goes against sustainability norms. This is primarily attributed to the constant need for cleaning solar modules to minimize soiling loss and mitigate module performance-related impacts.

Undertaking solar projects in water-stressed areas such as Rajasthan presents substantial problems for any developer in terms of securing the needed amount and quality of water.

Recognizing this challenge from the outset, Mahindra Susten initiated a mission to reduce water consumption without compromising the efficiency of solar power plants, thereby addressing the water footprint of the sector.

The company adopted a three-step approach to improve its standing on the Water Footprint Index:

1. Reduction of water consumption: By using high-quality water spray pumps, water piping systems, and innovative module cleaning brushes.

2. Elimination of water for module cleaning: Eliminated water for module cleaning by investing in advanced technology, such as dry-cleaning robots. Currently, 63% of our portfolio uses these robots, resulting in the annual conservation of almost 67 million litres of waterequivalent to fulfilling the basic water needs of 50,000 people throughout the year.

3. Water Conservation: Implemented sustainable practices, including groundwater recharge systems with artificial recharge ponds and rainwater harvesting recharge pits.

Mahindra Susten is Mahindra Group's renewable energy platform, which includes one of the leading renewable engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") businesses (capacity constructed of over 4 GWp), an independent power producer ("IPP") business with around >1.5 GWp of operational solar plants and >1 GW in development pipeline spread across several states in India, and plan to have a significant renewable projects development pipeline. The IPP renewable portfolio is spread across five key states in India and is backed by long-term power purchase agreements - approximately 75% of assets are backed by central government entities and the remaining with distribution companies backed by state governments.

