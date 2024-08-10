Mahindra's New Icon to be Called 'Thar ROXX' 'THE' SUV arriving this Independence Day

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the brand name of its newest SUV; called the Mahindra 'Thar ROXX'. Known for setting new standards in the automotive industry and as the manufacturer of authentic SUVs, Mahindra's latest offering is - 'THE' SUV - a vehicle designed and engineered to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety, and technology. The 'Thar ROXX' expands the Thar portfolio.

*'THE' SUV: Designed and engineered to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety, and technology, making the Mahindra 'Thar ROXX' - 'THE' SUV.

* 'THE' Icon: Solid as a rock, the 'Thar ROXX' embodies the personality of a rockstar, with the 'X' factors of sophistication and performance.

* 'THE' Premium Quotient: Offering cutting-edge innovations, superior design, exceptional ride quality and comfort, the 'Thar ROXX' will deliver 'THE' premium quotient.

* Expanding the Portfolio: The Mahindra 'Thar ROXX' will further strengthen the already strong Thar brand, empowering customers to 'Explore The Impossible' with luxury and be a part of the Thar lifestyle.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd., said, "The 'Thar ROXX' with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety is 'THE' SUV. While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar the 'Thar ROXX' represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category."

'THE' SUV Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcF1JirdY5w

Social Media Addresses for 'Thar ROXX':

* Brand website: https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/thar-roxx/TH5D.html

* Instagram: @mahindrathar

* Facebook: @mahindrathar

* Twitter: @Mahindra_Thar

* YouTube: @TharMahindra

* Hashtags: #TharROXX #THESUV #ExploreTheImpossible

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor