Maiva Fresh Introduces New Health Drinks Range: Nutritious, Delicious, and Fresh

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Maiva Fresh has launched its flagship product - Maiva Unsweetened Almond Milk. This new range of health drinks carries the brand name "Maiva Fresh" and is promoted as "Pure Good" (connoting Health) "Pure Joy" (connoting Taste), capturing the combination of healthy plus tasty. Maiva Fresh Almond has zero cholesterol, is low GI, is fortified with Vitamin B12 & Vitamin D, and is targeted for everyday use.

The common perception about healthy drinks is that one cannot have the best of both worlds. Lack of taste was considered something that one had to "tolerate" to gain health. So, people gulped the "not so tasty" health drink without expectations. (Why care about taste when it is healthy?)

But what if a health drink could deliver both?

That was the initial challenge two young entrepreneurs faced while creating their products. One of the founders - Pratik, is lactose intolerant, and he has had a ringside view about the alternatives available and the choices presented to the segment. Out of this perception, the area of opportunity became visible, and the promoters zeroed in. They created a drink that was a pleasure to consume without compromising the health quotient. Something that was an everyday lifestyle choice rather than an occasional guilt-free indulgence.

Maiva's Natural Nut variant is an unsweetened almond milk designed as a dairy alternative. They also have three other variants: vanilla, cocoa, and mango. What makes these unique is that all these plant-based milks are fresh and contain no added sugars. The product is versatile and can be used as a milk substitute in cereals, desserts, tea/coffee, and milkshakes. The Product is recommended for weight loss seekers, diabetics, fitness enthusiasts, and those having lactose intolerance. It will delight the Indian mother seeking a tasty and nutritious drink for their children.

It is also a drink that anyone can consume for its sheer goodness and nutrition. The drink promises Versatile, Effortless & Healthy Indulgence. It finds the sweet spot between health, taste and convenience. Maiva products are manufactured in-house to ensure strict quality control and consistency. Only the best and highest quality ingredients go into making the almond milk drink. The company has also invested in a cold-chain network to ensure delivery of Fresh Drinks every time. Maiva is caring, honest and transparent. The name "Maiva" is derived from an old Latin word "aeva", which means "Life". One, too, can choose to include health and freshness in their lifestyle.

So, if one suffers through "not so tasty" healthy drinks essentially because of the TINA (There is No Alternative) factor, they should think again. They can grab a bottle of Maiva and taste the fresh goodness of the Brand that Cares. One can imagine sipping a Maiva-based smoothie on hot summer afternoons or sipping on a Maiva Almond Milk Almond-infused hot Coffee on winter evenings...The possibilities are limitless!

The Brand is available in Modern retail stores in Mumbai, and one can even find the nearest shop that stocks it via the "Find-A-Store" link on the www.maiva.co website. It is also available in various online & Q-Commerce stores such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Amazon Fresh.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor