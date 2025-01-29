Major Investment Agreements of India & Developments in WEF 2025 Davos

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 29: India witnessed a significant leap in investment opportunities and strategic collaborations during the high-profile 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20th to 24th, 2025 involving prominent business leaders and policymakers.

This year's theme is "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," which will focus on five critical priorities shaping our global future:

* Rebuilding Trust

* Reimagining Growth

* Investing in People

* Safeguarding the Planet

* Industries in the Intelligent Age

The meeting saw the participation of distinguished individuals, including Sunil Kumar Gupta, Founder of SARC Associates and Indo-European Business Forum, along with his delegation comprising of Rajendra Bagade, Director of India Global Chamber of Businesses, Chandra Sekhar Akula, Founding Partner of SARC Associates, Probir Roy, Co-Founder of Paymate and Founding Independent Director of Nazara Tech and Alize Capital and Ashutosh Verma, Founder & CEO of Anvi. Discussions were held with Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon'ble Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, Sh. Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sh. Uday Samant, Hon'ble Minister of Industries of Maharashtra, with CEO Metro Ms. Ashvini Bhide, Sh. Manoj Singh, Hon'ble Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and Smt. Sarada Muraleedharan. Hon'ble Chief Secretary of Kerala.

Founder, Indo European Business Forum, Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta proposed on the immediate recognition of sunrise industries like E. sports, gaming, music, events and developing global class infrastructure related to the same - as HUB for heartland of Indian youth market

"As States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh look to double their GDP in next few years. 20% of this incremental growth will come from the digital economy.

The agenda focused on exploring investment and business opportunities across various sectors in India. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the book "Make in India (3rd Edition)," authored by Sunil Kumar Gupta.

Says, Probir Roy (Co-Founder of Paymate - a Public Ltd Fintech Co, with international operations and Independent Director at Nazara Technologies a Public listed Unicorn where he Chairs the Audit Committee) and who was awarded the IEBF DIGITAL BUSINESS LEADER in 2022 at the House of Lords, Westminster, London.

"When India doubles its GDP in next few years. I expect 1/5th of that incremental GDP growth to come from gaming, escorts and payments, which are consumption & b2b focused. I call this "FMBs" - FAST MOVING tech driven BUSINESSES."

These initiatives underline India's commitment to fostering a robust investment climate and promoting industrial growth. With strategic partnerships and innovative ventures, the country continues to position itself as a global economic powerhouse. Rajendra Bagade, Director of India Global Chamber of Businesses stated that:

"States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have to be proactive in quickly building out new markets which cater to the burgeoning millennial cohort. These are at the cusp of lifestyle-entertainment-micropayments trends."

Ashutosh Verma, Founder & CEO of Anvi said, "My interactions with various global stakeholders and participants in Artificial Intelligence at AI House Davos were particularly valuable in envisaging ANVI's vision of a person-less bank thereby bringing affordable credit to its customers which are currently being served by informal money lenders at usurious rates. Using AI at scale, ANVI is aiming to disrupt a USD 1.3 trillion market currently under control of informal money lenders and bring financial inclusion to over a billion Indians."

The delegation headed by Sunil Kumar Gupta had fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Shri Manoj Kumar at Davos UP pavilion.

"DAVOS shows that if we need to hit US 10 trillion-dollar economy within a specified period of time. Then we have to think big. Execute without any excuses. Not tinker at the edges." - Chandra Sekhar Akula, Founding Partner, SARC Associates.

Maharashtra Govt has broken last year's record of Rs3.5 lac cr to almost double to Rs6.25 lac crores with 31 MOUs across all sectors! Probably the highest of all States!

Maharashtra is emerging as a New Age Businesses like Fintech and Gaming Hub With many unicorns Headquartered in Maharastra.

Updates from WEF 2025

Maharashtra: Landmark MoUs Signed

1. Kalyani Group

* Investment: Rs5250 crore

* Employment: 4000 jobs

* Sectors: Defence, Steel, EV

2. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

* Investment: Rs16,500 crore

* Employment: 2450 jobs

* Sector: Defence

3. Balasore Alloys Ltd.

* Investment: Rs17,000 crore

* Employment: 3200 jobs

* Sector: Steel & Metals

4. Viraj Profiles Pvt Ltd.

* Investment: Rs12,000 crore

* Employment: 3500 jobs

* Sector: Steel & Metals

Uttar Pradesh: Expanding Horizons

1. Coca-Cola Partnership

* Investment: Rs2500 crore

* Collaboration with Moon Beverages and SLMG Beverages

* Aim: Expand bottling plants and distribution network

* Key Participants: Chief Secretary Sh. Manoj Kumar Singh, Coca-Cola's EVP Henrique Braun, and others.

2. AB InBev MoU

* Investment: Rs1000 crore

* Objective: Strengthen the beverage sector and ensure seamless investment opportunities.

Telangana: A Hub for Growth

1. Unilever's New Units

* Announcement: Establishment of two manufacturing units

* Significance: Marks a new chapter in industrial growth for Telangana.

2. Strategic Discussions

* Companies Engaged: Amazon Web Services, Skyroot Aerospace, Agility, UPL, Syfy Technologies, and Global Public Policy.

