Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023 hosted yet another magnamonious 4th edition on 23rd November 2023 at the prestigious Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) – BKC in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mr. Chand Seth, Chairman and Managing Director of SOS Nitelife – Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt Ltd., hosted the event with industry stalwarts.

The said event was inaugurated by The Guest Of Honour “Major Royden

D'Souza”; an Ex Indian Army Combat Veteran & Leadership expert with over 20 years of Supply Chain, Procurement, Logistics, Facility Management, Real Estate & Crisis Management Experience. Strategic Planning and Execution specialist with an IVY league diploma. Proven track record of team management for positive productivity turnaround.

Amongst other eminent guests of honours who graced the event were :

Shri. Deepak Pandey – IPS, Special Inspector General Of Police, Maharshtra.

Colonel Sandeep Kaushal – General

Manager (Group EXIM & Corporate Affairs) Serum Institute Of India Pvt Ltd, Poonawala Group.Ar. Keval Valambhia – COO – MCHI – CREDAI.

SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023 list of Awardees:

Shri. Ismail Darbar Ji for 25 Years of Excellence In Music Industry.

Imran Khan for 30 Years Of Excellence In Bollywood Industry.

Atul Khatri for Best Stand Up Comedian Of The Year.

DJ Akhtar for Best Wedding & Corporate DJ Of The Year.

Mridula Oberoi for Best Debut Actress – OTT.

Hyatt Centric for Best New Restaurant – Mumbai .

Mr.Amar Vedpathak for 20 years of Excellence as Marketing Maverick for Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Manas Lifestyle Resort – Mr. Sumit Kriplani for Best Resort for Destination Wedding – Igatpuri.

Varkey Patani for Excellence In Artist Management and A & R

RMPL – Mr. Sowmya Chowdhury for Best Copyright Enforcement Dept. In Sound Recordings.

Taurus Credit Management – Mr. Harish Parmar for Best Debt Management Company in India, UK & UAE.

IBG Group – Ms. Priya Pansare for CEO Of The Year 2023.

Mr. Ritvik Upadhyay for Illusionist Of The Year.

The said Event was Exclusively Conceptualised & Executed by the Host “Mr. Chand Seth”, Chairman & Managing Director of SoS Nitelife – Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt Ltd.

