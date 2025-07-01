Mana Dale Wins Accolades at Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2025

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Mana Dale by Mana Projects, a premium residential development, has been awarded as the Most Admired Eco Luxury Project at the recently concluded Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2025 (GREBA) that was held in Bengaluru. The Global Real Estate Brand Awards recognise developers worldwide and provide a unique platform for developers to showcase their achievements.

Mana Dale, a flagship project by Mana Projects, is strategically positioned along Sarjapur Road in Kodathi, which serves as a model for sustainable luxury living. Spanning 7 acres, the development has over 70% open area and incorporates over 300 fully mature native trees into its master plan, generating a micro-forest environment within an urban cityscape. The project developed by Mana Projects, known for quality-focused residential projects, Mana Dale combines eco-conscious design, high-end lifestyle amenities, and a strong community-centric approach in one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing corridors.

The centerpiece of Mana Dale's accreditation is its cutting-edge Onsite Aquifer Management System, a first in urban housing projects. The system recharges groundwater directly into the ground, unlike other storage tanks, saving around 50 million litres of water annually. This provides a secure supply of water for future generations, marking a significant success in the backdrop of Bengaluru's growing water crisis.

The architectural design of the project is carefully designed for natural daylight and ventilation, following sun and wind directions to reduce artificial energy usage and carbon emissions. Sustainable materials and building processes further emphasize Mana Dale's dedication to environmental sustainability without sacrificing high living standards.

Adding to its nature-centric endeavors, Mana Dale provides 110+ nature-inspired amenities and a large 55,000 sq. ft. clubhouse that includes a rooftop pool, spa, gym, squash and badminton courts, amphitheatre, yoga and meditation spaces, children's play areas, landscaped gardens, therapeutic pods, and more. Every amenity is created to promote wellness and community interaction, which allows residents to easily integrate with nature.

Commenting on the prestigious win, Mr. Kishore Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Mana Projects, said, "At Mana Projects, a 'people-first' philosophy has always been at the heart of everything we do. Our customers have been our strongest pillar of support, inspiring us to constantly raise the bar and deliver homes tailored to their evolving needs. Mana Dale being recognized at the Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2025 is a proud moment for all of usa true testament that we are on the right path. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers, channel partners, dedicated employees, and every stakeholder who has contributed to this journey. This recognition motivates us to continue building with trust, integrity, and innovation as we aim to win even more hearts in the years ahead."

Mana Projects had previously won three accolades: Trusted Developer of the Year for Mana Projects, Excellence in Premium Apartments for Mana Cresta, and Outstanding Innovation in Integrated Township for The Right Life at Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025 held earlier this year. These awards are the commitment to trust, premium living, and innovative township development, setting new benchmarks for modern urban living by Mana Projects.

With over 25 years of experience, under the leadership of Mr Kishore Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Mana Projects, Mana Projects has built a strong portfolio of residential and commercial spaces that cater to homebuyers looking for quality, sustainability, and long-term investment potential.

Mana is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by Mr D Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard apartments to luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine-tuned the art of 'Imagineering' - a blend of imagination and engineering - to build dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it is able to deliver quality that sets them apart from the rest.

