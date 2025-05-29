Mana Projects Launches Mana Vista Off Sarjapur Road

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29: Mana Projects, a leading real estate player based in Bengaluru, today announced the launch of Mana Vista, a premium Park-Centric Residential Community located off Sarjapur Road. Located in one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing tech corridors, the venture offers a lifestyle that blends urban vibrancy with the calm of lush green spaces. Spread across 6 acres, the project offers 440 spacious 2.5 and 3 BHK residences, meant for urban families looking for a balanced lifestyle based on wellness, connectivity, and community living.

With only three towers rising to G+14 floors, the project offers a low-density, high-livability environment, enhanced by a spectacular 180° lake view, extensive green spaces, and over 35 thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities.

Strategically located in Gattahalli, off Sarjapur Road, one of the city's most promising growth corridors, Mana Vista is well connected to major employment hubs including Wipro SEZ, RGA Tech Park, RMZ Ecoworld, and Microsoft. The location also ensures easy access to Electronic City, Whitefield, and Outer Ring Road. Educational institutions like DPS, NPS, Harvest International, PES University, and top-tier healthcare facilities like Cloudnine and Belenus Hospitals are all within reach.

A key highlight of this project is its excellent long-term connectivity to major hubs. It is well linked to the operational Yellow Line metro. The project is expected to gain further momentum with the proposed Hebbal-Sarjapur Metro Corridor, which, according to Times Now reports, is expected to be operational by 2030, further enhancing long-term accessibility and investment potential.

Mana Vista is designed to elevate everyday living with amenities that foster wellness, leisure, and community bonding, including:

- Wellness & Fitness: Infinity Pool, Indoor & Outdoor Gyms, Yoga Deck

- Recreation: Amphitheatre, Hammock Garden, Reflexology Path

- For Families: Tot Lots, Elder's Park, Daycare, Pet Park

- Sports: Badminton, Pickleball, Cricket Net, Basketball Court

- Clubhouse: Lounge, Cafeteria, Spa, Multipurpose Hall, Library

- Utilities: Supermarket, Kitchen/Pantry, Guest Parking

Commenting on the launch of Mana Vista, Mr Kishore Reddy, CMD, Mana Projects, commented, "We are pleased to launch Mana Vista, a project crafted for people who aspire to live purposefully, stay connected, and experience the best of Bengaluru. Mana Vista stands as a testament to sustainable architecture and mindful living. We believe Mana Vista will be a space where families thrive, communities flourish, and every sunrise brings new possibilities."

The project is now in the allocation stage. With its strategic location, forward-thinking design, and curated amenities, Mana Vista is poised to become a benchmark for residential excellence in East Bengaluru's growth story.

Mana is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by Mr D Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard apartments to luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine-tuned the art of 'Imagineering' - a blend of imagination and engineering - to build dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it can deliver quality that sets it apart from the rest.

For more information, please log on to www.manaprojects.com.

