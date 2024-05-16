Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited announced FY24 results, Standalone Net Profit Up 133 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited is one of the leading coated metal products manufacturer and exporter has reported its Audited financials for Q4 FY24 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights (Standalone)

Standalone Key Financial Highlights FY24

-Total Income of Rs 745.80 Cr, YoY growth of 13.54%

-EBITDA of Rs 56.91 Cr, YoY growth of 49.41%

-EBITDA Margin of 7.63%, YoY growth of 183 Bps

-Net Profit of Rs 11.73 Cr, YoY growth of 133.08%

-Net Profit Margin of 1.57%, YoY growth of 80 Bps

-EPS of Rs 1.73, YoY growth of 124.68%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY24

-Total Income of Rs 184.39 Cr, YoY growth of -1.79%

-EBITDA of Rs 17.25 Cr, YoY growth of 71.27%

-EBITDA Margin of 9.36%, YoY growth of 399 Bps

-Net Profit of Rs 5.34 Cr, YoY growth of 72.87%

- Net Profit Margin of 2.90%, YoY growth of 125 Bps

-EPS of Rs 0.78, YoY growth of 65.96%

Key Highlights For FY24

-The Company announced Final Dividend of Rs 0.05 (5%) per share against the face value of Rs 1 per share.

- The Company reported operating cash flow of Rs 21.82 Cr for FY24 against Rs 7.79 Cr in FY23.

- In FY24 Metal products contributed Rs 724.53 Cr and other products contributed Rs 15.08 Cr.

Commenting on the performance Karan Agrawal Whole Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited said," We are pleased to report a commendable growth trajectory for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited. There has been a notable increase in demand for our products, accompanied by a rise in metal prices, which has been advantageous.

The capacity expansion executed in FY22 has been instrumental in meeting the heightened demand. Our strategic focus on metal products has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency.

Our financial results demonstrate this positive momentum, with a remarkable YoY increase of 133% in net profit. Both total revenue and EBITDA have also experienced substantial growth, underscoring our sustained operational efficiency and profitability.

Looking ahead, we are committed to seizing growth opportunities and delivering sustainable value for our stakeholders. To capitalize on these opportunities, we plan to incrementally increase our capacities across various product lines in phased manner. This strategic move aims to foster higher growth for the company in the coming years."

