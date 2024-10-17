'Mandya to India' job fair to start from Friday

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], October 17 : Mandya, renowned for its sugar industry, is set to host a major job fair, "Mandya to India," starting this Friday under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industry and Steel.

Scheduled for October 18-19, the event aims to connect job-seeking youth with top employers from across the country. Over 150 companies are expected to participate, offering more than 3,000 job opportunities. The job fair will be held at Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium from 10 AM to 6 PM on both days.

HD Kumaraswamy, Minister for Heavy Industry and Steel, stated, "There is no shortage of talent in Mandya district. There are excellent educational institutions, and many young people graduate each year. My firm resolve is to provide as many job opportunities as possible for them."

The minister shared that many young people regularly approach him in search of employment.

"Every day, numerous unemployed youth visit my home seeking jobs. Their parents have high hopes for their children's future. While I have assisted as much as I can when hundreds visit my house daily, I have not been able to create large-scale job opportunities. Through this job fair, thousands of young people will find employment," Kumaraswamy added.

The job fair will feature prominent companies, including Mecon, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Lloyds Metals, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and Jindal Steel, which will be conducting direct recruitment.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Heavy Industry and Steel, along with district administration representatives, are working to ensure the fair's success.

Kumaraswamy assured that volunteers and officials would be on hand to guide candidates through the process, helping them connect with company representatives who will assess their qualifications and offer suitable positions.

