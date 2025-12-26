MangoFolks Honoured by CNN-News18 for Advancing Tech-Enabled Community Farming in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: MangoFolks, a modern community orchard ownership initiative by Konkan Estate, has been recognised at the CNN-News18 Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards 2025 for its contribution to advancing tech-enabled farmland development. The acknowledgement highlights MangoFolks' impressive growth since its inception in April 2023 and its role in bringing transparency, structure, and innovation to orchard ownership in India.

MangoFolks has introduced an organised model of farmland ownership through its Infra-Ready, Plug & Play Mango Orchard Projects. Each land parcel is pre-developed with UHDP (Ultra High-Density Plantation) layouts, prepared soil, irrigation infrastructure, and scientifically planned plantation systems. The company's agronomy team oversees plantation, fertigation, irrigation, pest management, and long-term farm upkeep, enabling buyers to participate in orchard ownership without operational complexities.

Located in the rapidly developing Mangaon-Tala region along the Mumbai-Goa corridor, MangoFolks' projects benefit from multiple ongoing and proposed development initiatives, including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the Konkan Greenfield Expressway, and the proposed Alibaug-Virar Multi-Modal Corridor. Additional connectivity boosters such as expanding Ro-Ro ferry routes and tourism initiatives across the Konkan belt, are positioning this region as a fast-emerging zone for nature-aligned lifestyle development and agro-tourism.

In less than two years, MangoFolks has cultivated a community of 160+ orchard owners from major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, and Kolkata. The company aims to reach 250+ members by March 2026, driven by a growing interest among urban families seeking peaceful, nature-connected land ownership.

The company has planted 50,000+ UHDP mango trees, representing one of the largest community-driven plantings in the belt. The UHDP method allows efficient land utilisation with 400 trees per acre, ensuring structured layouts, uniform tree growth, and modern crop management practices. Every orchard also includes 5,000-6,000 sq. ft of reserved open space for landowners, enabling future options such as eco-stays, farmhouses, wellness retreats, or agro-tourism units.

A MangoFolks spokesperson said,

"This recognition from CNN-News18 strengthens our mission to promote responsible and technology-led farmland ownership. MangoFolks is committed to building a community where every landowner experiences nature, sustainability, and long-term value through well-managed orchards."

With new orchard projects underway, MangoFolks continues to expand its vision of creating structured, professionally managed orchards and promoting sustainable farming practices in Tala Mangaon region.

