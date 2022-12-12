Manish Malhotra Hosts India’s First Fashion Soirée

The couturier celebrates nine years of his Delhi Flagship Store with the crème de la crème.

Khaab Bridal Soirée by Manish Malhotra

December 12: Always known to revel his success through revelries, Manish Malhotra, this time, hosts a Khaab Bridal Soirée, an evening of couture and cocktails at the Leela Palace, Delhi. The only designer in our country who extended his influence beyond fashion and films celebrates nine years of his eponymous Manish Malhotra Flagship Store in Delhi.

The state’s crème de la crème and beau monde gathered for a unique high aesthetic experience to celebrate the designer’s achievement with a couture representation of his bridal wear where craft and artistry dominate.

The celebrated Indian designer turned entrepreneur and trendsetter who single-handedly created a market, paving the way for an entire industry today, his versatility of talent knows no bounds; he is a costume stylist, revivalist, and couturier of international repute, having launched his eponymous label 17 years ago, which has led to four stand-alone world-class couture stores panning across Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad today. He also became the first Indian designer to present his designs in NFT form, as well as launched the country’s first 360 -virtual degree store. Over the last three years, he has expanded his label to jewellery and beauty.

Being the first recipient of the Filmfare Costume award, a category specially introduced for his work’, to introducing the concept of ‘showstoppers’ on Indian fashion runways to bringing a new palette of colors for the Indian neo-bride, he has built an ardent following among royalty, celebrities, and couture-lovers alike.

Yet again, being the ‘OG’ trendsetter, Manish Malhotra hosts India’s very first fashion soirée in Delhi. With his excellent taste in hospitality & curation at The Leela Palace, Delhi, the Khaab Bridal Soirée was an evening filled with cocktails and couture. City’s crème de la crème and beau monde gathered for a unique high aesthetic experience to celebrate the designer’s achievement with a couture walk of his bridal & cocktail wear.

The highlight of the soirée was the showstopper Vaani Kapoor musing and making a statement in an ethereally exaggerated ivory ensemble, a deconstructed asymmetrical Lehenga with a striped organza trailing drape and an encrusted broad Pearl band paired with the brands signature crossover stylized Blouse embellished in 3D crochet sequins.

Manish Malhotra Flagship Delhi store, with its expansive 15,000 sqft space (one of the largest couture store in the country), heritage architecture, nature-esque spread, breathtaking decor, and the perfect blend of long-standing traditionalism and innovative artistry, proudly achieve the nine-year milestone. Delhi is the ultimate haven of wedding ensembles and houses the most exquisite creations catered to every dynamic Indian bride. Set in a stunning, dim-lit heritage property, the Manish Malhotra store in Mehrauli will take one back to the time of the royals. The palatial charm of the haveli combined with lavish interiors speaks of the designer’s sense of style. The majestic setting in a regal structure featuring grand ensembles exudes a medley of traditional and contemporary with panache.

The couture range exhibited at the soirée oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire. Khaab Bridal 2022 is a symphonic harmony of various heterogeneous elements that span from staid classic to the edgy take of new-age appeal bridal and cocktail wear. They inspire a sense of reminiscence and reflect upon the transient nature of time.

The collection was accessorized with heritage treasures, envisioned in modern art by Manish Malhotra Jewellery, curated in line with Raniwala 1881. All the jewels were handcrafted to perfection with polkis, rubies, flat-cut diamonds, pure gold, Russian and Zambian emeralds, and pearls.

Furthermore, the founder’s eponymous Manish Malhotra luxury makeup by MyGlamm complemented the beauty of the looks. Additional hosts included Global spa, Monaco tourism, and Swiss tourism.

