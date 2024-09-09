Markobenz Ventures Wins INR 1,400 Crore Road Contracts from Govt of India

New Delhi [India] September 9 : Markobenz Ventures Limited {BSE SCRIPT CODE :- 514060}, a leading infrastructure development company, is proud to announce that it has secured multiple road construction contracts worth ₹1,400 crore from the Government of India. These contracts are part of the government’s continued efforts to expand and modernize the nation's road infrastructure under its flagship infrastructure development programs.

The projects awarded to Markobenz Ventures Limited include the construction and upgrading of highways, national roads, and key rural access routes across various states. The scope of work involves cutting-edge engineering solutions, environmentally sustainable practices, and timely project execution, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. [Managing Director's Name], Managing Director of Markobenz Ventures Limited, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Government of India in its mission to enhance the country's infrastructure. This prestigious contract is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our capacity to execute large-scale infrastructure projects efficiently. We are confident that these projects will significantly contribute to boosting connectivity and economic growth across the country.”

The projects are expected to be completed over the next [time frame], generating substantial employment opportunities and contributing to the socio-economic development of the regions involved.

Markobenz Ventures Limited continues to cement its position as a trusted leader in infrastructure development, with a focus on delivering world-class projects that shape the future of India's infrastructure.

About Markobenz Ventures Limited

Markobenz Ventures Limited is a premier infrastructure development company specializing in road construction, urban development, and other civil engineering projects. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget, the company plays a key role in supporting India's economic growth and development.

